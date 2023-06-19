'Suitcase Killer' Heather Mack Pleads Guilty in U.S. to Conspiracy to Kill Mom in Bali

Heather Mack, 27, conspired to help her boyfriend kill her mother during a 2014 luxury vacation in Indonesia

By KC Baker
Published on June 19, 2023 10:36AM EDT

Heather Mack.

Heather Mack, the woman dubbed the “suitcase killer,” pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges in connection with the high-profile 2014 killing of her mother — 62-year-old Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese-Mack — during a luxury family vacation in Bali, The New York Times, Associated Press and BBC reports.

After Mack pled guilty in the U.S. to one charge of conspiring to kill her mother, Wiese-Mack's relatives said in a statement they were “very relieved that the mastermind of Sheila’s murder admitted her guilt today,” the AP reports.

In 2015, Mack and her now-former boyfriend Tommy Schaefer were found guilty in Indonesia of killing her mother at an upscale hotel in Bali in 2014.

The pair then stuffed Wiese-Mack's body into a suitcase and left the suitcase in a taxi before fleeing. At the couple's trial, Schaefer confessed to the killing and admitted to hitting von Wiese-Mack repeatedly with a metal fruit bowl.

Mack, who was pregnant with Schaefer's baby during the 2015 trial, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for helping Schaefer kill her mother. Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

In 2017, while Mack and Schaefer were still in prison in Indonesia, they were charged in U.S. Federal Court in Chicago with conspiring to kill Mack's mother.

In 2021, after serving nearly seven years of her sentence, Mack was approved for early release from Indonesia's Kerobokan Prison due to good behavior, Mack's U.S.-based attorney, Vanessa Favia, told PEOPLE at the timeThe BBC reports sentence reductions are common in Indonesia.

She was deported back to the U.S. in 2021 and was arrested by the FBI at a Chicago airport.

The federal indictment filed in 2017 charged Mack and Schaefer with conspiring to kill von Wiese-Mack and obstruction of justice charge, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Associated Press report.

They were also charged with destroying, mutilating and concealing objects to impair the availability for an official proceeding "by forcing the body of [von Wiese-Mack] into a suitcase after she had been killed and removing the suitcase from the place of the murder," the Chicago Sun-Times and the Associated Press report.

Schaefer confessed to the killing at his trial in Indonesia.

He claimed that when von Wiese-Mack found out Mack was pregnant, she became enraged and threatened to kill the couple's unborn baby. He also said she tried to strangle him for nearly 30 seconds.

After killing von Wiese-Mack, the couple stuffed her lifeless body in a suitcase. Hours later, they placed the suitcase in the trunk of a taxi outside the St. Regis Bali Resort. Then, they fled.

The driver notified police after he spotted blood leaking from the luggage.

Mack gave birth to her daughter, Stella, in 2015, while she was behind bars. The child was allowed to live with Mack in prison until she turned 2. Mack then turned her daughter over to a woman living in Bali who befriended Mack after her arrest. Stella now lives in Colorado with Mack's cousin, Lisa Hellman, who was named the child's guardian in February, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.


Heather Mack and her baby daughter.

Mack will be sentenced on Dec. 18, the AP reports.

