Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora Reunited to Watch Daughter Ava Get Degree in Family Therapy (Exclusive)

Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora have a lot to be proud of.

A source close to the exes tells PEOPLE that both the Dynasty actress, 61, and the rocker, 63, were there to cheer on daughter Ava, 25, as she graduated in May from her Master's program with a degree in family therapy.

"She is so close to her parents and they’ve been so supportive," the insider tells PEOPLE. "Both of them were at her graduation, and the family had a party at Richie’s house afterward."

Ava gained an interest in the field as a result of some personal ups and downs growing up, the source claims.



"The things you are passionate about are the things you focus on and in many ways come from your pain," the insider says.



"She is someone who has been through a lot when her parents divorced, and each faced their own demons. It comes from her pain, but it’s a wonderful way for her to channel it towards the greater good and be able to help people," the source adds.

The rocker and Melrose Place star were married from 1994 to 2007.

In October, Locklear wished her daughter a happy 25th birthday in a sweet Instagram post. "Happy Birthday to the most wonderful person I know," the actress penned. "I love you to the moon and back!!"

The Spin City actress isn't shy about praising her daughter on Instagram. She celebrated her daughter's graduation from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles three years ago by sharing a sweet photo of Ava's senior portrait on her Instagram.

"Congratulations baby girl! We are so proud," Locklear wrote.

