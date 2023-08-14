Heather Dubrow Shows 'Appreciation' for Husband Terry After His Mini-Stroke: ‘Thank God You're Healthy'

The famed plastic surgeon suffered a mini-stroke known as Transient Ischemic Attack (or TIA) on Aug. 3

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Escher Walcott is a Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE, covering stories in Entertainment, Style, Human Interest.She joins having written for several popular news publications, including Glamour, Refinery29, NYLON and Evening Standard, discussing the latest fashion trends, pop culture news, and pressing social matters. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 07:36AM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow attend the Legends Ball during 2022 BravoCon at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Heather and Terry Dubrow. Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Heather Dubrow is thankful her husband Terry Dubrow is doing well after suffering a mini-stroke earlier this month.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 54, praised the famed plastic surgeon, 64, following his recent health scare with an “appreciation post” on Instagram.

“Appreciation post for my love @drdubrow ❤️,”  Heather wrote in her caption, as she shared a photo of herself with her husband. “Thank god you’re healthy and strong ! I love you Honyi ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

In the image, which appeared to be a still taken from an episode of RHOC, Heather and Terry embraced each other as she wore a jumpsuit costume and the plastic surgeon flexed one of his arms.

Terry suffered a mini-stroke known as Transient Ischemic Attack (or TIA) on Aug. 3. He was out to dinner with his wife and their son Nicholas, 19, at the time the TIA occurred, he previously told E! News.

During the dinner, Heather noticed Terry had slurred speech and told their son to call 911. Doctors later confirmed that Terry had a patent foramen ovale (or PFO), which is a hole between the left and right atria (upper chambers) of the heart that didn’t close naturally after birth.

The family learned that a blood clot passed through the PFO and traveled to his brain, causing him to suffer a mini-stroke.

"I learned many things from this terrifying experience," Terry told E! News. "One: If you or anyone around you shows possible signs of a stroke, time is critical. You have five hours to get to a hospital to save your life. Two: If you have traveled recently, make sure you move frequently to keep blood flowing to prevent clots. Three: PFO is more common (20-30%) than people realize and TIAs and strokes can occur in anyone at any age."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19064 -- Pictured: (l-r) Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Heather's husband Terry, 64, suffered a mini-stroke on Aug. 3. Charles Sykes/Bravo

Heather’s appreciation post for Terry — who she shares four children with — comes days after she shared how “grateful” she is to have him around after his scary health incident in a candid and lengthy Instagram post on Aug. 9.

“I love this man with my whole heart. I’m beyond grateful that Terry’s ok, this could have gone very differently,” Heather wrote at the time. “If you see someone having stroke-like symptoms, get them to the Hospital. You have 5 hours to get them treatment.” 

“I wanted to say a HUGE thank you to the doctors, nurses and techs at Hoag Hospital and everyone involved who helped us during this very scary time,” she added. “Thank you for your kind messages, Terry and I are overwhelmed by your love and support.”

Related Articles
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19064 -- Pictured: (l-r) Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Heather Dubrow 'Grateful' After Husband Terry’s 'Scary' Mini-Stroke: 'This Could’ve Gone Very Differently'
Champagne Doorbell! Movie Theater! Infinity Pool! Dr. Terry & Heather Dubrow Open Up About ChÃ¢teau Dubrow
'Botched'’s Terry Dubrow Says Wife Heather 'Saved My Life' After Suffering 'Terrifying' Mini-Stroke
Terry Dubrow Talks Supporting Son Ace After He Came Out as Transgender: 'Envelop Them in Love
Terry Dubrow Talks Supporting Son Ace, 12, After He Came Out as Transgender: 'Envelop Them in Love'
Tori Kelly Receives Flowers from BeyoncÃ© as She Returns from Hospital: 'Home Sweet Home' LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Tori Kelly attends a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros." at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Beyonce attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Tori Kelly Receives Flowers from Beyoncé as She Returns from Hospital: 'Home Sweet Home'
Tori Kelly attends a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tori Kelly Released from Hospital After Collapsing Due to Blood Clots: Report
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow attend the Legends Ball during 2022 BravoCon at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Heather Dubrow Shares Secrets of Her 24-Year Marriage to Husband Terry Dubrow: ‘Date Your Spouse’
Tori Kelly 'Yellowjackets' TV Series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 22 Mar 2023
Tori Kelly Posts Health Update After Reported Collapse, Hospitalization for Blood Clots: 'Scary Few Days'
BOTCHED. Dr. Terry Dubrow, Dr. Paul Nassif
Tummy Tucks Gone Wrong, Plastic Surgery Addicts and More: 'Botched' Is Back! (Exclusive Preview)
Tori Kelly (L) and Andre Murillo attend Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration at Microsoft Theater
Tori Kelly's Husband Posts Singer's Lyrics About Loneliness and Fear as She's Reportedly Hospitalized
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
Lisa Marie Presley Died from Complications of Bariatric Surgery — What to Know About the Weight Loss Procedure
Heather Dubrow with her kids
Heather Dubrow's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Hailey Bieber attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Hailey Bieber Marks 1 Year Surviving Mini Stroke That Led to Discovery of Hole in Her Heart
Team Ballaholics head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the Under Armour All-America Game between Team Ballaholics and Team Flash
Deion Sanders Needs Additional Surgeries on Foot and Leg to Address Blood Clots
Heather Dubrow Moves Daughter Kat, 16, Into Dorm for Summer Program: 'Just Left My Baby'
Heather Dubrow Moves Daughter Kat, 16, into Dorm for Summer Program: 'Just Left My Baby'
'New Amsterdam' Star Tyler Labine Suffers 'Potentially Fatal' Blood Clot: 'Counting My Blessings'
'New Amsterdam' Star Tyler Labine Experiences 'Potentially Fatal' Blood Clot
Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University
Deion Sanders to Undergo Surgery for Blood Clots in Legs: 'I Believe in Staying Right'