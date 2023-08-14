Heather Dubrow Shows 'Appreciation' for Husband Terry After His Mini-Stroke: ‘Thank God You're Healthy'

Heather Dubrow is thankful her husband Terry Dubrow is doing well after suffering a mini-stroke earlier this month.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 54, praised the famed plastic surgeon, 64, following his recent health scare with an “appreciation post” on Instagram.

“Appreciation post for my love @drdubrow ❤️,” Heather wrote in her caption, as she shared a photo of herself with her husband. “Thank god you’re healthy and strong ! I love you Honyi ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

In the image, which appeared to be a still taken from an episode of RHOC, Heather and Terry embraced each other as she wore a jumpsuit costume and the plastic surgeon flexed one of his arms.

Terry suffered a mini-stroke known as Transient Ischemic Attack (or TIA) on Aug. 3. He was out to dinner with his wife and their son Nicholas, 19, at the time the TIA occurred, he previously told E! News.

During the dinner, Heather noticed Terry had slurred speech and told their son to call 911. Doctors later confirmed that Terry had a patent foramen ovale (or PFO), which is a hole between the left and right atria (upper chambers) of the heart that didn’t close naturally after birth.

The family learned that a blood clot passed through the PFO and traveled to his brain, causing him to suffer a mini-stroke.

"I learned many things from this terrifying experience," Terry told E! News. "One: If you or anyone around you shows possible signs of a stroke, time is critical. You have five hours to get to a hospital to save your life. Two: If you have traveled recently, make sure you move frequently to keep blood flowing to prevent clots. Three: PFO is more common (20-30%) than people realize and TIAs and strokes can occur in anyone at any age."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heather's husband Terry, 64, suffered a mini-stroke on Aug. 3. Charles Sykes/Bravo

Heather’s appreciation post for Terry — who she shares four children with — comes days after she shared how “grateful” she is to have him around after his scary health incident in a candid and lengthy Instagram post on Aug. 9.

“I love this man with my whole heart. I’m beyond grateful that Terry’s ok, this could have gone very differently,” Heather wrote at the time. “If you see someone having stroke-like symptoms, get them to the Hospital. You have 5 hours to get them treatment.”

“I wanted to say a HUGE thank you to the doctors, nurses and techs at Hoag Hospital and everyone involved who helped us during this very scary time,” she added. “Thank you for your kind messages, Terry and I are overwhelmed by your love and support.”

