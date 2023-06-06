Heather Dubrow Shares Secrets of Her 24-Year Marriage to Husband Terry Dubrow: ‘Date Your Spouse’

Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow know a thing or two about making a relationship go the distance!



On Monday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star marked her 24th anniversary with her surgeon husband with little marriage advice to fans in an Instagram post. Her No. 1 tip will likely resonate with couples everywhere: "Have separate bathrooms," Heather, 54, joked.

Her next tip was to “date your spouse. No really, don’t stop going on dates … ever!” she advised. She also suggested couples “let things go,” and followed that with a key tip for when disagreements arise: “Don’t fight when you’re tired or with alcohol on board. (Trust me on this!).”

Heather went on to reflect on her many years with Terry, 64, writing, “Marriage is a leap of faith — but if you’re lucky and work hard at it you get to do life with your best friend and partner in crime! Like me & T.”

The reality star's post included a video from what appeared to be a photo shoot. The two were dressed up for the occasion, with Heather wearing a black minidress and ankle boots and Terry clad in a black suit with a white button-down shirt. The couple posed with their arms around each other and, at one point, Heather took a moment to adjust Terry’s pocket scarf before giving him a quick kiss.

She also shard a Reel filled with throwback photos of her and Terry over the years, including their wedding picture. It was set to "Only You" by the Platters, which Heather said was their wedding song.

"24 years of marriage and it still feels like we’re newlyweds! 👰🏻🤵🏻❤️," Heather wrote. "I love you Honyi @drdubrow and I’m VERY excited for this next adventure ! Cheers to US 🥂."

Heather’s anniversary message comes after she was forced to address rumors that Terry had been unfaithful. "You go through stages," she told PEOPLE exclusively at BravoCon 2022 in October. "It's like, you laugh because it's so stupid, and then your kids hear things, and people call you, and then you have to make a comment about it."

She continued, "It's a lose-lose, if you make a comment about it, you're deflecting. And if you don't say anything, you're hiding. Like, so at some point you just roll your eyes. And you realize that you're happy, and you know your truth. You can't fight ghosts."



Heather and Terry Debrow.

Heather even suggested that the rumors stemmed from jealousy over the couple's fame and success. "I think that success breeds contempt. And look, I'm not perfect, my husband's not perfect, no one's perfect,” she said. “But we're lucky and we're grateful and we're happy, and I'm never gonna apologize for that. And if someone wants to try to tear it down, and that makes them feel good, then I don't know. I guess that's their karma."

She further squashed speculation of cheating during an appearance on BravoCon’s RHOC panel, while chatting about how she and Terry are preparing to be empty-nesters. "So we bought this little pied-a-terre, this little love shack in L.A.," said the Heather Dubrow's World podcast host, quipping, "Yeah, I know he's 'cheating' on me, whatever."

Terry and Heather have four children together: twins Nick and Max, 19, Kat, 16, and Ace, 12. In March, Heather posted a statement on social media revealing that Ace is transgender. She shared a picture of a beach with "Ace" written in the sand, in honor of International Sons Day, writing, "We love you, our youngest son, Ace ❤️."

"Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans. Since Ace is a 12-year-old child, with a long life ahead of him — we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so," she continued. "All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too.”

The newest season of RHOC premieres on Wednesday on Bravo.