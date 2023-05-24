Heather Dubrow Teases 'Very Difficult' Season of ‘RHOC’: ‘Friendship Runs Deep — and So Do Feuds’ (Exclusive)

Heather Dubrow is teasing season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County — and it sounds like it'll be a tense one!

At the Alliance For Women In Media Foundation's 48th Annual Gracie Awards Gala in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the 54-year-old mother of four opened up to PEOPLE about the new installment of the long-running reality hit, set to premiere on Bravo June 7.

"It was a very difficult season for me, to be honest," Dubrow, who wore a sparkling black gown by Chanel, said. "I'm curious to see how it looks, because I think that our memories are sometimes not always accurate of events. I have my narrative, someone else has their narrative, but then when you see it play out, you go, okay, maybe I took that wrong, or maybe I overstepped, or maybe I overstated. So we're going to have to see how it plays out."

Dubrow added, "I will tell you, it feels like the show used to be when I was first on it. I think the fans are going to be really happy."

The reality star returned to the franchise for season 16 in 2021 following her exit in 2017 after five seasons.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17. Andrew Eccles/Bravo via Getty Images

Revealing why the show feels like it used to for her, Dubrow said it partly comes down to the return of her former costar Tamra Judge. who came back to the show after a three-year absence.

Original RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson also made guest appearances this season.

“I think when I rejoined the show last year, except for Shannon [Beador], everyone was new. For me personally, I felt like it was a whole new situation,” Dubrow told PEOPLE. “I think now that Tamra's back, and Vicki was back for a bit of time, it felt more familial in a lot of ways.”

Commenting on the upcoming “feuds” in the new season, she added, “I also think that this group are really friends and have very strong friendships that run deep. You know when friendships run deep, love runs deep — and so do feuds.”



Heather Dubrow. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The trailer for season 17 dropped last month and teased a few feuds, including on between former friends Judge and Beador, who had an epic falling out after Judge's exit from the series. "You're a liar, you're a liar, you're a liar liar," Judge screamed at Beador in the clip, while Beador told her, "You're becoming unhinged."

It's unclear what trouble come Dubrow's way this season. In her family life, things appear to be strong as ever, Dubrow telling PEOPLE Tuesday night that she and husband Terry Dubrow, are "great' right now. "He's terrific," she said of the plastic surgeon and Botched star, whom she's been married to for 23 years.

The two are now splitting their time “half and half” between L.A. and Orange County aft selling their sold the 22,000-square-foot ‘chateau’ in Newport Beach for $55 million in October 2022. “It's so exciting,” she told PEOPLE. “When we sold our house, it was surprising. It was not intentional. It was surprising. All of a sudden we turned into these newlyweds going, ‘Where are we going to go? What are we going to do? Where do you want to live?’ and it's exciting.”



Terry and Heather Dubrow. Charles Sykes/Bravo

Their L.a. penthouse was recently shown on season 6 of Selling Sunset, as the property was sold to them by cast member Heather Rae El Moussa.

Heather, who briefly appeared on the show during El Moussa’s baby shower, revealed that she “didn’t know” the news would feature on the Netflix series, “but I love it.”

“Heather El Moussa is a friend of mine, and someone sent me a clip of it, so I haven't gotten to watch the whole thing yet,” she continued to PEOPLE. “The clip was amazing and she's just the sweetest, and I love the crossover.”

