Heather Dubrow on Why She Kept Chateau Sale a Secret: ‘Damned if You Do, You're Damned if You Don't’

Heather Dubrow revealed why she kept the sale of Chateau Dubrow a secret from her Bravo castmates.

The reality star and her husband, Terry Dubrow, sold the 22,000-square-foot property for $55 million in October and reflected on their experience as homeowners during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In a clip from the Bravo episode, the television personalities walk through the infamous mansion as Terry, 64, reflects on how his feelings about the home have changed over time.

"Heather and I have put our blood, sweat, and tears into this house, and I used to feel like I wanted to be buried in the backyard. I never wanted to leave," he said. "I strangely feel like it's not mine anymore, and I'm absolutely okay with it."

While Terry joked that he wanted to "thank this house in 55 million different ways," he admitted he was "going to miss it very much."

The Botched star proceeded to gush about the home by telling his wife, 54, that "every inch of this house is you, perfect in so many ways" before she stopped him to discuss why she didn't tell her friends about the sale.

"I think I'm avoiding it," she said. "How do you share something when you're damned if you do, you're damned if you don't?"

The clip then cuts to a confessional of Heather in which she states that "the medal of a friend is someone who could be happy for you in success."

"It feels like if I tell some of my friends something positive that's happened to me, I'm bragging," she adds, before later noting in the confessional, "Don't poke holes in other people's boats. Doesn't make your boat float. Please, prove me wrong."

Heather opened up about her intentions of keeping the sale a secret in a conversation with Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Altman during an episode of her podcast, Let’s Talk with Heather Dubrow.

“It was our little secret," explained Altman, 44. "So there was a lot of nervousness in the deal. We’re not talking about a small deal here. This is not like a million, $5 million, $10 million deal. I’m trying to make waves in Orange County. This house is not just a spec house to [Heather]. There were so many emotions in that deal.”



Most recently, Heather got candid about saying goodbye to the home in a sweet Instagram clip of her and Terry dancing and kissing in celebration of the milestone.

"Never would’ve imagined that we’d be here, dancing like we’re teenagers, celebrating the sale of the house that we had been so fortunate to call our HOME," she wrote in the caption. "We built it from the ground up and shared so many incredible memories in it but there is something so special, exciting, and FUN about closing a chapter of your life and having NO idea what you’re going to do next 😂 It felt like we were in our honeymoon stage all over again."

