Heather Dubrow Moves Daughter Kat, 16, into Dorm for Summer Program: 'Just Left My Baby'

Heather Dubrow is watching another one of her kids become a little more independent.

On Sunday, The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, shared photos alongside daughter Kat, 16, as she dropped her off at her Chicago dorm for a summer program.

"Just left my baby for 5 weeks," she captioned a selfie of herself and Kat in the dorm.

The teen smiles in her bare dorm room in another photo, where Dubrow writes, "Dorm move in!" and jokes she's "getting very good at this."



Heather Dubrow/ Instagram

Showing the room after getting some TLC and Kat's personal touch in another photo, Dubrow wrote, "We will miss you Katty❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ."

The reality star and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, also share son Ace, 12, and 19-year-old twins Nick and Max.

In March, Dubrow posted a statement on social media, sharing that their 12-year-old child had come out as transgender and goes by the name Ace.

Marking International Sons Day, Heather shared a picture of a beach with "Ace" written in the sand, as she wrote in her caption, "We love you, our youngest son, Ace ❤️."

"Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans. Since Ace is a 12 year old child, with a long life ahead of him - we will let him tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so," she continued. "All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too ❤️."



Chatting with PEOPLE in February 2022, Dubrow shared that, one year after her daughter Max came out as bi, her second daughter Kat came out as lesbian.

"We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans," said the Bravo star.

