Heather Dubrow 'Grateful' After Husband Terry’s 'Scary' Mini-Stroke: 'This Could’ve Gone Very Differently'

Heather Dubrow is feeling grateful that her husband Terry Dubrow is okay after his recent health scare.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 54, posted a photo of the couple on Instagram after the famed plastic surgeon suffered a mini-stroke called Transient Ischemic Attack (or TIA) on August 3.

“I love this man with my whole heart. I’m beyond grateful that Terry’s ok, this could have gone very differently,” she wrote. “If you see someone having stroke-like symptoms, get them to the Hospital. You have 5 hours to get them treatment.”

“I wanted to say a HUGE thank you to the doctors, nurses and techs at Hoag Hospital and everyone involved who helped us during this very scary time,” Heather added. “Thank you for your kind messages, Terry and I are overwhelmed by your love and support.”

Earlier this week, Terry, 64, spoke to E! News about suffering the TIA while having dinner with Heather and their son Nicholas, 19.

During the outing, Heather noticed the Botched star was slurring his speech and told her son to call 911. Although paramedics said his vitals were normal, she insisted more tests be done at the hospital.

Doctors later confirmed that Terry had a patent foramen ovale (or PFO), which is a hole between the left and right atria (upper chambers) of the heart that didn’t close naturally after birth. The family learned that a blood clot passed through the PFO and traveled to his brain, causing him to suffer from a TIA, which is a stroke that lasts only a few minutes and occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is briefly interrupted.

"I learned many things from this terrifying experience," Terry told the outlet. "One: If you or anyone around you shows possible signs of a stroke, time is critical. You have five hours to get to a hospital to save your life. Two: If you have traveled recently, make sure you move frequently to keep blood flowing to prevent clots. Three: PFO is more common (20-30%) than people realize and TIAs and strokes can occur in anyone at any age."

Terry Dubrow.

"Listen to your partner. If they are concerned about something don't argue, don't ignore and get it checked out right away. What they see may be very different than what you perceive,” he continued. “Be grateful for those who love you. I love my wife, thank God for Heather and her persistence and insistence. She truly saved my life."

Symptoms of a TIA are similar to a stroke, including numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg (especially on one side of the body), vision difficulties, confusion, loss of balance, and difficulty walking.

However, symptoms don’t last as long and symptoms typically disappear within an hour but can persist for up to 24 hours, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. TIAs are often warning signs that a person is at risk for a more serious and debilitating stroke.

Similar to Terry, Hailey Baldwin Bieber also suffered from a TIA last year and was hospitalized.