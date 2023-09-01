Heather Dubrow, Realtor Josh Altman Reveal They Tried to Keep $55 Million Sale of Her Home 'Our Little Secret'

"This is the third-highest sale in the history of Orange County," Altman told Heather and husband Terry Dubrow on 'RHOC'

September 1, 2023
When Heather and Terry Dubrow sold Chateau Dubrow with Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Altman as their realtor, they attempted to keep the high profile transaction under wraps, they've now revealed.

On the latest episode of her podcast Let’s Talk with Heather Dubrow, the Real Housewives of Orange County star recalls a moment at BravoCon last fall when Altman almost spilled the beans about the record sale price of her O.C. home during an interview.

“The interviewer said to Josh, 'Have you helped any Bravolebrities with real estate?'" Heather, 54, recalled. "And he goes ‘Well, there’s one, but you’ll hear about that later’ and I wanted to, like, hit him because he was sitting behind me, but I couldn’t because it would be too obvious.”

Heather and Terry Dubrow. Santiago Felipe/Getty

Altman, 44, explained that Heather was in the front row and he was in the back.

“It was kinda cool,” he added. “It was our little secret. So there was a lot of nervousness in the deal. We’re not talking about a small deal here. This is not like a million, $5 million, $10 million deal. I’m trying to make waves in Orange County. This house is not just a spec house to [Heather]. There were so many emotions in that deal.”

Heather reflected on the luxurious property's role on RHOC, pointing out that the house “became a character on the show.”

“Someone told me there’s a helicopter tour in Orange County and they point out where certain sports stars live and everything, and they go by our house and point out our house,” she said.

On Wednesday’s episode of RHOC, Altman shared an impressive detail about the sale with the couple.

“You guys should be proud. You should be stoked,” Altman said. “This is the third-highest sale in the history of Orange County.”

“I see the best houses in the world,” he added. “I haven’t seen a house like this throughout my career.”

Heather and her Botched surgeon husband, 64, sold the 22,000-square-foot property for $55 million in October, six years after they moved in. They documented its extensive renovation on RHOC.

The Newport Beach mansion includes 14 bathrooms, a 20-seat movie theater and a champagne room featuring a call bell for on-demand bubbly. Other selling points included an infinity pool with mountain views, and a massive gong in the outdoor space.

After saying au revoir to Chateau Dubrow, the couple purchased a penthouse in Los Angeles. In December, Heather shared a peek at their new home, posing for a selfie in front of a floor-to-ceiling mirror. 

Heather previously opened up about their decision to sell the mansion in an interview with ET: "With two kids at college, we've been thinking about our next move," she said. "We just bought a cool penthouse in L.A., and sometimes the universe shows you the right direction. Change is exciting!"

The couple share four kids: sons Nick, 19, and Ace, 12, and daughters Max, 19, and Kat, 16.

The family are still making moves. In May, Heather brainstormed names for their next abode during a family vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico.

"Now that Chateau Dubrow is a (not so) distant memory… where will we go next ???! Still TBD but while we were in Cabo a few weekends ago for Nicky's spring break we played the name game !!" she captioned an Instagram Reel. 

She asked Terry what he would name their new pad, to which he responded: "Casa de Amor." 

