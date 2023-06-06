Heather and Tarek El Moussa know how to have a date night!

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Selling Sunset star, 35, revealed that she and her husband of close to two years escaped on a spontaneous trip to Las Vegas, Nevada in an effort to "laugh, be silly & connect."

While The Flipping El Moussa stars were only in Sin City for "less than 24 hours," Heather confessed that they missed their 4-month-old son Tristan, who she gave birth to in January.

"Back home to our sweet boy. Mom and dad date nights are special but we missed him 🫶🏻," she added in the post's caption.

In a May interview for The Jennifer Hudson Show, the pair opened up about their IVF journey and what it was like when they found out they conceived.

"We went through the IVF process because we didn't think Heather could get pregnant," said Tarek, 41. "We went through the entire thing, doctors and shots everything." Added Heather: "Twice."

"And then she got pregnant naturally and I thought she was showing a covid test," Tarek continued. "It was a pregnancy test."

Heather revealed to Hudson that learning she was pregnant felt like "a dream come true."

"I did not think I was going to be successful at having a baby. And I have two beautiful step kids and they're incredible and they made me want to have babies," she said. Tarek shares two older kids, Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall.



Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

While Heather has been navigating life as a new mom, she's also been busy selling luxury real estate on Netflix's Selling Sunset. Season 6 of the hit reality show dropped at the end of May and showcased all the fresh drama between the L.A. agents at the Oppenheim Group.

In an Instagram post following the season premiere, Heather posed beside three agents who she is particularly close too in the show — Chrishell Stause, 41, Bre Tiesi, 32, and Emma Hernan, 31.

“Dream team 💅🏻,” she wrote in the caption. “Behind every successful woman is… herself 👑 and if you’re lucky, other successful women 💗.”

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Not pictured in the photo is costar Chelsea Lazkani, who Heather had a little tiff with in the season finale. Heather quickly came to her new friend Bre Tiesi's defense after Lazkani was caught gossiping about Tiesi's open relationship with Nick Cannon. Tiesi welcomed son Legendary with Cannon in July 2022.

"Don't be two-faced when you're upset," Heather told Lazkani after she got caught in the middle of her drama with Tiesi. "You're being two-faced. You talked to Chrishell, Amanza, Emma."



After Lazkani reveals she was hurt that Heather would take Tiesi's side after all these years, Heather tells her: "I don't want this to continue. I want this to end here and be done."

