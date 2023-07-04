Heartstopper's Kit Connor Not Sure He 'Would Have Ever' Come Out as Bisexual Had Fans Not Pressured Him

Kit Connor is getting real about his sexuality.

In an interview with British Vogue, the 19-year-old Heartstopper actor shared his initial reaction to feeling pressured to publicly come out as bisexual — and how he now feels about the experience.

Connor first disclosed his sexual identity in November 2022 after fans claimed he was “queerbaiting” by playing a bisexual teen on his Netflix show, as well as frequently attending Pride events. To that, the actor wrote via Twitter: “I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

According to Connor, he had been coming to terms with his sexual orientation before he took on the role of Nick Nelson, a rugby player also grappling with his sexuality.

“It was just a very natural process for me; I didn’t really have an ‘oh, s---’ moment. It just became more and more evident,” he explained.

Though his family was “super accepting and inclusive and wonderful,” he attended an all-boys school that was less understanding. “I was in a very heteronormative atmosphere,” he continued. It wasn’t hugely inclusive. It wasn’t really accepted in a lot of ways.”

Connor also recognized that there was a narrative around bisexual individuals. “It’s the experience of maybe you’re too straight to be gay and you’re too gay to be straight,” he said. “So it’s like, ‘Where do I sit?’ But I feel much more secure in myself now.”

Addressing his belief he had to come out, Connor said: “I just felt like it wasn’t something I was ready to talk about. I wasn’t angry. I was just slightly disappointed by this reaction.”

“I think there’s almost a feeling that because I’d been in the industry for a little while, there was almost this understanding that it’s like, ‘Oh, well, he can take it,” he continued. “I think ‘forced’ isn’t the right word I would use, but I would say that I would have preferred to do it another way. I also don’t know if I would have ever done it. But at the end of the day, I don’t regret it. In many ways, it was really empowering.”

When Connor initially opened up about his sexuality on Twitter, his Heartstopper castmates spoke out in support of him.

Joe Locke, who plays Connor's love interest Charlie on the series, praised his costar, saying, “You owe nothing to anyone. I'm so proud of you my friend.”

Showrunner Alice Olsen also chimed in with strong words for those who accused Connor of "queerbaiting,” which led to him coming out.

"I truly don't understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes," Oseman tweeted. "I hope all those people are embarrassed as F---. Kit you are amazing."

Heartstopper returns to Netflix for season 2 on Aug. 3.