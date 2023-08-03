'Heartstopper' Season 3: Everything to Know

Nick and Charlie’s story is just getting started.

The second season of Heartstopper, which premiered on Aug. 3, included many romantic developments for the students at Truham and Higgs, but there’s plenty more to be explored in the upcoming third season.

Netflix first announced the show’s renewal in May 2022, when they ordered the series for two more seasons following season 1.

"We were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can't wait to continue the story with two more seasons," series creator and writer Alice Oseman said in a statement at the time.

Based on Oseman's graphic novels of the same name, Heartstopper follows the unlikely friendship between high school teens Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor). But the pair soon realize that there might be something more between them.

Following its initial premiere in April 2022, the coming-of-age series gained traction among viewers and critics alike with a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time.

Though Netflix hasn’t announced too many details about the new season, Oseman’s graphic novels are a good indication of what’s to come.

Read ahead for everything we know about Heartstopper season 3.

Who is in the cast of Heartstopper season 3?

Samuel Dore/Netflix

Many of the main cast members are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming season, including Kit Connor as Nick, Joe Locke as Charlie, Yasmin Finney as Elle, William Gao as Tao, Yasmin Finney as Elle, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Tobie Donovan as Isaac and Rhea Norwood as Imogen.

What will Heartstopper season 3 be about?

Though Netflix hasn’t released an official logline for the new season, it will likely follow the rest of Oseman's graphic novels. Speaking at Tudum in November 2022, Oseman explained that season 2 would follow the third graphic novel while incorporating new storylines.

“We had a good foundation [with Heartstopper, Volume 3] but there’s not enough in the book to [make] a whole season of TV,” Oseman said. “There had to be a lot of creation of new stuff, which I was really excited about.”

The fourth graphic novel, which was originally released in May 2021, covers mental health and teenage love, while the fifth graphic novel set to release on Dec. 19, 2023, will follow Charlie and Nick’s relationship as they deal with big college decisions.

How many episodes will Heartstopper season 3 have?

Samuel Dore/Netflix

Though Netflix hasn’t confirmed for sure, the new season will likely have eight episodes like the previous two seasons.

When does Heartstopper season 3 start filming?

Though many series have paused production amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Heartstopper might not be affected as it’s produced by the British-Australian film and television production company See-Saw Films, and the actors primarily work under Equity contracts.

On July 19, Oseman shared that they have been “hard at work this summer writing the scripts for Season 3.”

When will Heartstopper season 3 be released?

A release date hasn’t been announced yet. Seeing as filming hasn’t started, new episodes likely won’t drop until 2024.

Will there be a Heartstopper season 4?

Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Though Netflix hasn’t greenlit the series for a fourth season, there is potential for the story to continue. In April 2023, Oseman announced that there will be a sixth Heartstopper graphic novel, which will mark “the final Heartstopper volume.”

If season 3 follows the fourth and fifth graphic novels, Netflix could wrap the series up with season 4 by following the final Heartstopper graphic novel.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Heartstopper are now streaming on Netflix.