'Heartstopper': Nick Inches Out of the Closet, Tao Trims His Locks and Isaac Gets a Love Interest in Season 2/

The second season of 'Heartstopper' premieres August 3 on Netflix

Stephanie Wenger
Published on July 25, 2023

There is no shortage of love in season 2 of Netflix’s Heartstopper!

When the beloved show returns for its highly-anticipated sophomore season, the gang’s love lives are heating up as they balance exams, a school trip to Paris and prom.

“Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) navigate their new relationship; Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) face unforeseen challenges and Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) work out if they can ever be more than just friends,” according to an official synopsis from the streamer.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, Charlie proudly proclaims “I have a boyfriend” to his pals while Nick is inching his way out of the closet. He tells Charlie, “I want to tell people [but it’s] tough to find the right time.”

The pair still show small signs of PDA as they touch their fingers together while sitting on the sofa. Yet, Nick still isn’t ready to tell the whole truth when Imogen (Rhea Norwood) asks about the pair’s friendship.

Charlie then reassures his boyfriend, telling him, “I want you to come out when and how you want to."

'Heartstopper'.

Later in the clip, a friend pushes Nick and asks if Charlie knows he doesn’t, in fact, want to come out. He insists, “I do want to come out.”

Charlie doesn’t want history to repeat itself, sharing, “I can make sure Nick doesn’t have to deal with what I did. I can protect him. Everything is going to be perfect.”

But perhaps not without some minor bumps in the road — particularly after he finds a hickey on his neck. “Do you think anyone will notice?” Charlie asks Nick.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor on 'Heartstopper'.

Meanwhile, Tao and Elle are exploring going from friends to something more after she admits that he is the “worst person to have a crush on.”

He tells her that his mom has been wanting to get a haircut, she replies, “Your hair’s cute long," as she lovingly twirls with one of his curls.

“If this doesn't work out, then I’ll lose my best friend in the whole world,” he says. She adds, “I’ve liked him for so long, sometimes I think he might like me back.”

Darcy also tells Tara that she loves her but when she receives no immediate response, Darcy jokes that her girlfriend doesn’t have to “say it back or anything.”

Season 2 may also bring Isaac (Tobie Donovan) to a potential new love interest as he's shown locking eyes and smiling while sitting next to a boy. Nick is then overheard saying, “You don’t have to understand your feelings completely.”

'Heartstopper'.

Based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels of the same name, the British coming-of-age series follows the recently outed Charlie as he falls in love with Nick, a popular rugby player he sits next to in class.

Season 2 will also feature four new cast members: Leila Khan, Jack Barton, Bradley Riches and Nima Taleghani.

Khan will play a Higgs school student named Sahar Zahid and Riches will portray Truham school student James McEwan. Taleghani is set to play Mr. Farouk, a Truham school teacher, while Barton will take on the role of Nick's older brother David Nelson.

According to Netflix, Khan was offered the role of Sahar after a nation-wide open casting call, making this her first professional acting role. Riches played the role of a student in the first season of Heartstopper and is now returning as named character in season 2.

'Heartstopper' Season 2 Cast.
Following its April 2022 premiere, Heartstopper has gained traction among viewers and critics alike. It currently holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Just one month after its debut, the series was renewed by Netflix through season 3.

"To those who have fallen in love with Nick & Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman's magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce... Heartstopper has been renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS!" Netflix tweeted.

"We were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can't wait to continue the story with two more seasons," series creator and writer Oseman said in a statement.

Heartstopper season 2 premieres Aug. 3 on Netflix.

