'Heartstopper' Season 2 Ending Explained: From Prom Night to an Almost 'I Love You'

Warning: this post contains spoilers for season 2 of Netflix's Heartstopper.

The school year ended at Truham and Higgs, and with that chapter's close, Heartstopper season 2 also wrapped.

The second season of the LGBTQ+ teen love story welcomed positive new chapters for most of the show’s leads, including Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor). Connections formed and flourished throughout season 2, resolving swimmingly for most of the characters.

That said, a few questions still linger as viewers eagerly await season 3. Here’s a recap of where all of the characters left off....

Netflix

Nick Came Out

The finale opened with one Instagram post that changed everything. Nick confirmed via social media that he and Charlie are “boyfriends.” While not every comment was supportive, the boys were met mainly with love from their peers. They used the opportunity to go to prom as a couple — even though they ditched the formal event early for a more satisfying at-home prom with their closest friends.

With that, Nick was officially out as bisexual to everyone, including both his parents, his judgmental brother and his peers.

Netflix

Charlie Opened Up to Nick — and They Almost Said “I Love You”



From start to finish, the season 2 finale zoomed in on Charlie and Nick’s stable and steady love story. The pair overcame their share of difficulties in private and vowed to never keep secrets from each other.

During an emotional moment at the end the season, Nick asked Charlie to share details from his painful coming-out experience, which included ruthless bullying. Charlie admitted that the stress resulted in social isolation and an eating disorder, which he still battles in moments of uncertainty. Charlie didn’t seek help for his eating habits in season 2, though he did promise Nick more communication when he was triggered. The moment turned sweetly romantic as Nick began expressing a list of things he loves about Charlie. And halfway through Nick tell Charlie the three most important words of all, his “I love—” was cut off by his parents returning home.

Charlie nearly said the words via text on his way home. The last scene of Heartstopper season 2 showed “I love you” typed via Instagram DMs, with Charlie’s finger hovering over “send.”

Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Imogen Made a Prom Night Discovery



One of the biggest joys of season 2 saw popular girl Imogen (Rhea Norwood) find real friendship within the Truham LGBTQ+ outcast group — especially in moments she felt rejected by the popular click. Throughout the season, Imogen showed growth and reflection on the vast identities within the community.

As prom night carried on, Imogen’s own sexuality may be in question — one brief, yet powerful, moment seemed to imply. The teen seemed to get lost in a moment while gazing at her new friend — a female bass player — on stage. The wordless seconds showed Imogen captivated by the woman, who she knows is bisexual. If Imogen is attracted to girls has yet to be confirmed, but the sweet moment suggested her own sexuality may not be black and white.

Netflix

Isaac Began to Under More About His Sexuality



As hormones fly and love erupts all through the Truham halls, one student realizes the whole concept of love might not be for him. Prom night for Isaac (Tobie Donovan) included a solo trip to the school library, where he found a book on asexuality. Throughout the season, the introverted bookworm pursued a friendship — and possible flirtation — with another peer. However, through the intimate encounters, including one lackluster kiss, he realized he was not feeling any attraction.

Through an art exhibit, he learned that by definition asexuality seemed to fit his preference for little sexual or romantic interaction. Isaac didn’t formally come out as asexual as the season ended, but his new book seemed to signify a better understanding of his own identity.

Netflix / See-Saw

Elle and Tao Became More Than Friends



Through ups and downs, thick and thin, Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) have given Heartstopper viewers a friendship to root — and pine — for. And it all changed when the pair shared a fated kiss in Paris that defined them as something more. Though the season posed its challenges in terms of Tao and Elle finally getting together, they ended the season as a couple.

It may not be an entirely easy road ahead for them, though. The pair have already battled insecurities in themselves while pursuing a relationship — which could be romantically fatal when Elle moves away for school. Tao was naturally supportive of his new girlfriend’s decision to attend art school, though it meant the pair would have to add distance to their still-evolving dynamic.

That said, it din’t mean Tao and Elle’s loved ones weren’t on board — Tao’s mom literally jumped for joy when the pair got together, and their friends have shown their full support going back to the friends' milkshake date in season 1.

Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Darcy and Tara’s Love Grew

During season 2, viewers got a peek into Darcy’s (Kizzy Edgell) terrible, closeted home life. Prom night almost went on without Darcy at all after she was cast out of her home for wearing a suit her mom said made her look like a “lesbian.” In an urgent search for missing Darcy, Tara (Corinna Brown) got a taste of the mom’s cruelty when she knocked on Darcy’s door.

Eventually, Darcy showed up for prom and had a heart-to-heart chat with Tara. The pair finally told each other “I love you” — a relief after Tara’s first attempt was not met with Darcy professing her love back. As the season ended, it seemed Tara and Darcy were on the same page, both in their understanding of Darcy’s home life and their feelings for each other.

All episodes of Heartstopper are now streaming on Netflix. The show has already been renewed for season 3.

