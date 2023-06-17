Say 'Hi' to 'Heartstopper' Season 2: Charlie and Nick Are Boyfriends — and 'Kissing Many Times a Day'

Netflix’s Heartstopper will be back for season 2 soon, and the opening of episode 1 is nothing short of heartwarming.

The two-minute preview opens on a Polaroid of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), who came out of season 1 finally ready to go public with their relationship.

Charlie wakes up to a short, but meaningful, text from none other than his boyfriend: “Hi ❤️”

The two continue to message each other, and Charlie’s face lights up with each new text. As Charlie gets ready for school, the couple debate whether “Hi” counts as a “good morning” text, so Charlie responds to the banter with, “good morning boyfriend ❤️.”

Throughout the morning, Charlie can’t help but smile down at his phone every time he hears an alert. As he holds his cereal bowl in one hand, the other is occupied with telling Nick that part of the “job description” of being his boyfriend is “kissing me many times per day.”

The phone never seems to leave Charlie’s sight — he texts Nick on the bus, on the walk into school and as he travels through the halls. As he arrives at the classroom, we can’t help but wonder, When are the boyfriends going to finally see each other in person?

Just as Charlie looks around the room, Nick sneaks up behind him and covers Charlie’s eyes with his hands.

“Nick!” Charlie says with a giggle before turning around.

The pair look directly into each other’s eyes, and Nick simply says “Hi,” and Charlie replies, “Hi” — one word that holds so much significance for the pair.

Just as Nick and Charlie reach for each other’s hands, in front of the entire class, the preview ends, leaving open the question of what's next for the newly public boyfriends.

All eight episode titles are also revealed after the scene, suggesting fans will be seeing going through the highs and lows of Nick living out his truth: “Out,” “Family,” “Promise,” “Challenge,” “Heat,” “Truth/Dare,” “Sorry” and “Perfect.”

Based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels of the same name, the British coming-of-age series follows the recently outed Charlie as he falls in love with Nick, a popular rugby player he sits next to in class.



Season 2 and will feature four new cast members: Leila Khan, Jack Barton, Bradley Riches and Nima Taleghani.

Khan will play a Higgs school student named Sahar Zahid and Riches will portray Truham school student James McEwan. Taleghani is set to play Mr. Farouk, a Truham school teacher, while Barton will take on the role of Nick's older brother David Nelson.

According to Netflix, Khan was offered the role of Sahar after a nation-wide open casting call, making this her first professional acting role. Riches played the role of a student in the first season of Heartstopper and is now returning as named character in season 2.

All lead cast members will return for the second season, including Connor, Locke, Yasmin Finney as Elle, William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Sebastian Croft as Ben, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Rhea Norwood as Imogen and Jenny Walser as Tori.

Following its April 2022 premiere, Heartstopper has gained traction among viewers and critics alike. It currently holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Just one month after its debut, the series was renewed by Netflix through season 3.

"To those who have fallen in love with Nick & Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman's magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce... Heartstopper has been renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS!" Netflix tweeted.

"We were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can't wait to continue the story with two more seasons," series creator and writer Oseman said in a statement.

Heartstopper season 2 premieres Aug. 3 on Netflix.