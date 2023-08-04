'Heartstopper': How Kit Connor's Own Coming Out Story Parallels Nick's in Season 2

Warning: this post contains spoilers for season 2 of Netflix's Heartstopper.



Nick Nelson is officially out of the closet on Heartstopper season 2, and his story had some similarities to that of Kit Connor who plays him on the beloved Netflix series.

Heartstopper’s second season saw Nick slowly become comfortable enough to go public with his relationship with Charlie (Joe Locke) — while also makng clear that, like Connor himself, he identifies as bisexual. Nearly every encounter included Nick correcting someone who called him “gay” — a nod to the ongoing erasure of bisexuality in some understandings of the sexuality spectrum.

Connor, 19, spoke against the same assumption in his own coming-out story. The actor faced scrutiny when he was accused of “queerbaiting” in real life — both for playing Nick on Heartstopper and for attending Pride events. The criticism pushed the star to declare his sexuality publicly, even though he had no intention of doing so. “I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself,” Connor wrote on Twitter. “I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

Netflix

Connor later told British Vogue of the experience: “I think ‘forced’ isn’t the right word I would use, but I would say that I would have preferred to do it another way. I also don’t know if I would have ever done it. But at the end of the day, I don’t regret it. In many ways, it was really empowering.”

He also mentioned questioning his bisexuality, both internally and because of definitions in the queer community. “It’s the experience of maybe you’re too straight to be gay and you’re too gay to be straight,” he added. “So it’s like, ‘Where do I sit?’ But I feel much more secure in myself now.”

Netflix

Nick’s coming-out story had a silver lining compared to Connor’s — the character embraced his identity on his own timeline.

At the end of the season, Nick was officially out to everyone. The newfound freedom allowed him to attend prom with Charlie, where they made their official debut as a couple.

Heartstopper season 2 continued to start important conversations about sexuality — including a potential realization for endearing bookworm Isaac (Tobie Donovan) that he is asexual.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of Heartstopper is now streaming in full on Netflix.

