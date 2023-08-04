'Heartstopper': How Kit Connor's Own Coming Out Story Parallels Nick's in Season 2

Kit Connor came out as bisexual at 18 after feeling pressure from 'Heartstopper' fans who accused him of "queerbaiting"

By
Published on August 4, 2023 11:32AM EDT
Kit Connor attends the 60th anniversary party of TAG Heuer Carrera at Outernet London
Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Warning: this post contains spoilers for season 2 of Netflix's Heartstopper.

Nick Nelson is officially out of the closet on Heartstopper season 2, and his story had some similarities to that of Kit Connor who plays him on the beloved Netflix series.

Heartstopper’s second season saw Nick slowly become comfortable enough to go public with his relationship with Charlie (Joe Locke) — while also makng clear that, like Connor himself, he identifies as bisexual. Nearly every encounter included Nick correcting someone who called him “gay” — a nod to the ongoing erasure of bisexuality in some understandings of the sexuality spectrum.

Connor, 19, spoke against the same assumption in his own coming-out story. The actor faced scrutiny when he was accused of “queerbaiting” in real life — both for playing Nick on Heartstopper and for attending Pride events. The criticism pushed the star to declare his sexuality publicly, even though he had no intention of doing so. “I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself,” Connor wrote on Twitter. “I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.” 

Joe Locke and Kit Connor on Heartstopper

Netflix

Connor later told British Vogue of the experience: “I think ‘forced’ isn’t the right word I would use, but I would say that I would have preferred to do it another way. I also don’t know if I would have ever done it. But at the end of the day, I don’t regret it. In many ways, it was really empowering.”

He also mentioned questioning his bisexuality, both internally and because of definitions in the queer community. “It’s the experience of maybe you’re too straight to be gay and you’re too gay to be straight,” he added. “So it’s like, ‘Where do I sit?’ But I feel much more secure in myself now.”

'Heartstopper': Nick Inches Out of the Closet, Tao Trims His Locks and Isaac Gets a Love Interest in Season 2/

Netflix

Nick’s coming-out story had a silver lining compared to Connor’s — the character embraced his identity on his own timeline.

At the end of the season, Nick was officially out to everyone. The newfound freedom allowed him to attend prom with Charlie, where they made their official debut as a couple. 

Heartstopper season 2 continued to start important conversations about sexuality — including a potential realization for endearing bookworm Isaac (Tobie Donovan) that he is asexual. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of Heartstopper is now streaming in full on Netflix.

Related Articles
Joe Locke and Kit Connor on Heartstopper
'Heartstopper' Season 2 Ending Explained: From Prom Night to an Almost 'I Love You'
Kit Connor attends the Attitude Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on October 12, 2022 in London, England.
Heartstopper's Kit Connor Not Sure He 'Would Have Ever' Come Out as Bisexual Had Fans Not Pressured Him
'Heartstopper': Nick Inches Out of the Closet, Tao Trims His Locks and Isaac Gets a Love Interest in Season 2/
'Heartstopper': Nick Inches Out of the Closet, Tao Trims His Locks and Isaac Gets a Love Interest in Season 2
'Heartstopper': Nick Inches Out of the Closet, Tao Trims His Locks and Isaac Gets a Love Interest in Season 2/
'Heartstopper' Season 3: Everything to Know
Nick Viall Claims Tom Sandoval 'Snuck In' Photos of Him and Raquel Leviss While Filming 'Special Forces'
Nick Viall Claims Tom Sandoval 'Snuck In' Photos of Him and Raquel Leviss While Filming 'Special Forces'
Joe Locke and Kit Connor
Say 'Hi' to 'Heartstopper' Season 2: Charlie and Nick Are Boyfriends — and 'Kissing Many Times a Day'
Kit Connor attends the Attitude Awards 2022 at The Roundhouse on October 12, 2022 in London, England.
'Heartstopper' 's Joe Locke Says He's 'So Proud' of Kit Connor After He Felt Forced to Come Out as Bisexual
Troy Sivan
Troye Sivan Reveals He's Become More 'Kink Positive' Since Realizing Sex Is 'Inherently Hilarious'
Kevin Spacey arrives at the Southwark Crown Court
Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty in U.K. Sexual Assault Trial
Jaguars coach Kevin Maxen comes out as gay
Jacksonville Jaguars' Kevin Maxen Becomes First Male Coach to Come Out as Gay in Major U.S. Sports
Noah Schnapp Celebrates 'First Pride' Nearly 6 Months After Coming Out
Noah Schnapp Celebrates 'First Pride' in New York City Nearly 6 Months After Coming Out
Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Wandavision, Joe Locke
'Heartstopper' Star Joe Locke Set to Join Marvel Universe in 'WandaVision' Spin-Off 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'
Stephanie Beatriz
Stephanie Beatriz Kept Quiet About Her Bisexuality Because She Feared It Would 'Affect' Her Career
Andrea Bartz
Andrea Bartz on Coming Out as Bisexual in Her 30s and Being 'Protective' of Latest Novel (Exclusive)
Heartstopper Announces New Cast Members for Season 2 Production From left to right: Tobie Donovan, Evan Ovenell, Nima Taleghani, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Jack Barton, Leila Khan, Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Kizzy Edgell, Corinna Brown, Yasmin Finney, Momo Yeung, William Gao
Netflix Kicks Off Production for 'Heartstopper' Season 2 as New Cast Members Are Introduced
Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022
Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson's Relationship Timeline