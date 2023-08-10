Heartburn Meds May Increase Risk of Dementia, Study Suggests

Long-term use of proton pump inhibitors, commonly used for heartburn or acid reflux, have been linked to a 33% increase in dementia risk

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on August 10, 2023 02:25PM EDT
Pouring pills from the bottle into the palm
A new study suggests that medicine for heartburn and acid reflux may increase dementia risk. Photo:

Getty

Long-term use of proton pump inhibitors — more commonly known as heartburn or acid reflux medications — has been linked to a potential increased risk of dementia, according to a new study published in Neurology.

“We found a positive but non-significant association between current use of PPIs and risk of dementia over a median 5.5 years of follow-up,” the study notes. “However, long-term cumulative users of PPIs had a 33% increased risk in developing dementia in late life.”

PPIs — which are available through prescription or as an over-the-counter purchase — “are the most effective medications for the treatment of chronic acid reflux (gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD) and peptic ulcer,” according to the Mayo Clinic

Open medicine box with two blisters of pills isolated
Common over-the-counter heartburn medicines may be linked to an increased risk of dementia.

Getty

“They work by blocking the production of stomach acid — too much of which can cause a burning sensation in your chest or throat (heartburn) — and by giving damaged tissue in your esophagus time to heal,” the Mayo Clinic explains.

Over-the-counter PPIs include popular brand names like Prilosec and Prevacid.

The study tracked 5,712 people for 5 and a half years, during which time 585 participants were diagnosed with dementia — leading researchers to report that the risk of dementia was 33% higher for those who took PPIs.

However, researchers were also quick to point out that people should not stop taking their medications, adding that more information is needed and “future studies should explore possible pathways or mediators between PPI use and the development of dementia.”

"This study is only showing an association, not cause-and-effect," Dr. Kamakshi Lakshminarayan, a vascular neurologist and professor at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health in Minneapolis, and senior researcher on the study, told U.S. News and World Report.

Similarly, a previous study in Gastroenterology found that “PPI and H2RA [histamine-2 receptor antagonists like Zantac] use were not associated with incident dementia, CIND, or decline in cognition over time. These data provide reassurance about the safety of long-term use of PPIs among older adults.”

Prilosec Over The Counter (OTC) omeprazole magnesium delayed-release tablets
Prilosec is one of the most popular PPIs (proton pump inhibitors).

Getty

The rate of dementia and Alzheimer’s diagnoses is on the rise in the U.S., according to the CDC, which estimates that by 2060, it will impact “nearly 3.3 percent of the population” — or some 417 million people.

One study published by the National Library of Medicine noted that long-term PPI use does lead to decreased absorption of Vitamin B12— something that’s been called an “underestimated cause” of dementia and cognitive impairment.

Aside from medications, lifestyle changes can help with acid reflux and heartburn, the Mayo Clinic notes.

They recommend avoiding smoking and “trigger foods” such as “alcohol, chocolate, caffeine, fatty foods or peppermint.”

And while diet changes can help, Lakshminarayan told CNN that people suffering from acid reflux and heartburn should seek medical care.

“Our recommendation is that patients should talk to their doctors about their medications and let their doctors know if they are taking any over-the-counter medications.”

