Amazon’s Best-Selling Pulse Oximeter Has 52,000 Five-Star Ratings, and It’s 29% Off Right Now

While a pulse oximeter may not be the first item on your Cyber Monday shopping list, it’s an essential item to keep in your home these days. The device measures blood oxygen levels, heart rate, and blood pressure, which are all important statistics to keep up with your health during the pandemic. And today, you can score Amazon’s best-selling Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter for nearly 30 percent off.

Thanks to its large LED screen, this pulse oximeter clearly displays your blood oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and pulse strength within 10 seconds. All you have to do is clamp the device on your index finger and press the button beneath the screen to see your results. The package comes with two AAA batteries, a silicone cover to protect the pulse oximeter from dust and damage, and a lanyard for on-the-go convenience.

Buy It! Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter, $24.95 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Currently the number one best-selling pulse oximeter on Amazon, the Zacurate Pulse Oximeter has 52,000 five-star ratings on the site, so it’s clearly a customer-trusted product. “My only regret with this purchase is not having got one of these earlier,” one reviewer wrote. “It is a MUST. It is very well made, easy to use, and seems very accurate. I am confident this will become a regularly used item in our health and wellness tool box, and I'm hopeful that it will provide peace of mind and reassurance for my family over the next several months.”

Another shopper similarly feels more in control of their health thanks to this device: “This little gadget gave me some peace of mind while suffering from COVID. I was pleased to find such a quality pulse oximeter available at such an affordable price. The one-day free Prime shipping was great, too.”

At just $25, the Zacurate Pro Series 500DL Fingertip Pulse Oximeter is an affordable investment to make for both your physical and mental health during this uncertain time. Shop this early Cyber Monday deal now before the price goes back up.

