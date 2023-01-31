Zach Braff Says Therapy Has 'Helped Me Through Some Really Tough Times'

Zach Braff said talking to a therapist helped him deal with the death of his close friend Nick Cordero, who died in 2020 after battling COVID

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 31, 2023 12:49 PM
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Baby Driver" - Arrivals
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Zach Braff is getting candid about the impact of therapy on his life.

The Cheaper by the Dozen actor, 47, told Page Six at a recent promotional screening of Apple+'s new series Shrinking that therapy has helped him overcome difficult situations.

"I've been in therapy on and off my whole life," Braff told the publication. "It's definitely changed my life and helped me through some really tough times when I've had to deal with grief and rough patches."

That included learning to cope with the death of his friend and Broadway star Nick Cordero, who died at the age of 41 from COVID complications.

"That was very rough for me," Braff said. "And I couldn't have done it without friends and therapy and family and all the things [Shrinking] is about."

Braff directs a few episodes in the Apple TV+ show which was co-created by Ted Lasso actor Brett Goldstein, Scrubs producer Bill Lawrence and actor Jason Segel, who also stars. The show centers around a therapist who begins to ignore his professional training and tells clients what he thinks.

"I think that's one of the wonderful things about this show," Braff added. "It's sort of a PR campaign for the whole industry. It's showing how it can help people's lives."

RELATED Video: Zach Braff Honors His Late Friend Nick Cordero with a Touching Tattoo Tribute

Braff isn't the only celebrity who has spoken openly about how therapy has helped him. In an October 2022 episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Andy Grammer reflected on discovering the importance of therapy after dealing with the pandemic.

"I went down hard," Grammer said. "It just got to a place where I had to make it a priority in my life to make sure that everything up inside my head was working out well and that I had some self-love and some self-knowledge, and therapy helped me a lot with that," he continued.

And last month Hugh Jackman said he was in therapy to process the unresolved childhood trauma of his mother leaving when he was 8 years old.

"I just started it recently. It helped me a lot. We all need a village," he told Who magazine, Today reports. "Having someone really smart, who's a little bit removed from your world, can be really helpful."

"Most importantly, it's helping me to be more relational with the people I love in my life, and really understanding and living in their shoes and being clear to be able to see them," Jackman said.

