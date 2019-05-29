Watch Zac Efron Hit the Gym with Four Victoria's Secret Models

Zac Efron is sweating his way to a pair of honorary Angel wings.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel Tuesday, the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star is joined by Victoria’s Secret models Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio, Josephine Skriver and Kelsey Merritt for a day at the gym.

The quintet waste no time getting down to business in the “Gym Time” clip, running through “a fast-paced, full-body workout” of circuit training that ends with a “friendly competition” among the group.

Efron, 31, and the gals hit multiple core workouts, kettlebell workouts, pull-ups, rope workouts, rowing sessions and more under the instruction of fitness trainer John Gaines Jr., before hitting the basketball court to square off against one another.

Zac Efron's "Gym Time" video

Team Efron consists of Efron, Merritt, 22, and Sampaio, 27, while Team Gaines is made up of Gaines, Skriver, 26, and Tookes, 28.

The way to win? Sink a basket before performing the next stunt — “the 50-meter plank walk of death,” as Efron so morbidly dubs it — then make one more basket.

It’s a fight every step of the way, but eventually Team Efron takes the gold.

The actor thanks the women for coming in at the end of the clip, saying, “Fitness is important, it’s good for us. It’s good for us as people, it’s fun. You make a lot of friends and you have a good time here! It’s healthy, it’s good.”

Zac Efron's "Gym Time" video

Efron’s toned physique has been an icon on its own over the years. Late last month, he visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the host unveiled a Madame Tussaud’s wax figure that was modeled after his character in Baywatch.

“Whoa … wow. Weird,” the actor said after examining it up close, walking away and back again in shock. “Whoever did this, I’m very impressed and scared.”

Efron ended the segment with a PSA about healthy body expectations, though, revealing that his workout regimen for the film was extremely specialized and opining that it wasn’t something to aspire to in everyday life.

“For guys, that’s unrealistic, I’m telling you,” said The Greatest Showman star. “I got very big and buff for that movie, but I don’t want people to think that’s the best way to be. Be your size. I don’t want to glamorize this.”