Zac Efron Says His Intense Training for Movie Roles Is Not a 'Normal Way' to Exercise Regularly

Zac Efron may be famous for his extra buff figure in movies like Baywatch and Dirty Grandpa, but the actor says the workout regime he does while training for those films should not be a part of the average person’s routine.
The 31-year-old, who has teamed up with Amazon Sports to curate a list of his go-to fitness products, tells PEOPLE he treats training for movies “like it’s an Olympic event.”
“It’s definitely fun because you get to put everything on the line in terms of your work ethic and seeing how far you can push it,” he says. “It’s a finite period of time, but I would not consider that a healthy or normal way to live everyday life.”
While he has been in impeccable shape for some of his roles, Efron says he was mentally suffering at times.
“My mood was terrible,” he says. “In retrospect I can look back now and say that. People weren’t telling me I was mean or anything, but I could feel that lack of carbohydrate.”
The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star says when he’s not filming, his fitness routine looks a lot different.
“It’s so much better to be off and being free. I love being able to wake up and do whatever I want to do. I’m not indebted to training or I’m not eating a certain thing,” he says.
While he tries to “work up a sweat” everyday, his primary focus is training for mobility and increasing the amount of stretching in his daily routine.
“I want to still be ready to do anything, be capable of doing whatever life needs or wants me to do, so there’s as much stretching now as there is training,” he says.
When he is on the road or traveling, Efron likes to exercise outdoors or train using equipment such as resistance bands, an exercise mat and wireless headphones. Other favorite items from his Amazon Sports list include a medicine ball, foam roller and Vitamix.
“I’ve ordered lots of stuff in the past, and I know that it works, and it’s super effective, and it’s a great way that I’ve been able to stay motivated at different points in my life,” he says.
