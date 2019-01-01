Zac Efron Says His Intense Training for Movie Roles Is Not a 'Normal Way' to Exercise Regularly

Zac Efron may be famous for his extra buff figure in movies like Baywatch and Dirty Grandpa, but the actor says the workout regime he does while training for those films should not be a part of the average person’s routine.

The 31-year-old, who has teamed up with Amazon Sports to curate a list of his go-to fitness products, tells PEOPLE he treats training for movies “like it’s an Olympic event.”

“It’s definitely fun because you get to put everything on the line in terms of your work ethic and seeing how far you can push it,” he says. “It’s a finite period of time, but I would not consider that a healthy or normal way to live everyday life.”

While he has been in impeccable shape for some of his roles, Efron says he was mentally suffering at times.

“My mood was terrible,” he says. “In retrospect I can look back now and say that. People weren’t telling me I was mean or anything, but I could feel that lack of carbohydrate.”