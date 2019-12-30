Zac Efron Says He 'Bounced Back Quickly' After Getting Sick in Papua New Guinea

Zac Efron is speaking out after his reported hospitalization in Papua New Guinea.

“Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G,” the actor, 32, shared on Twitter and Instagram Sunday.

“I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!” Efron added.

Australian news outlet Sunday Telegraph reported that Efron had contracted typhoid or a “similar bacterial infection” while filming his Quibi show, Killing Zac Efron. The star was airlifted to Brisbane, where he was taken to St. Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill, according to the outlet.

A rep for Efron did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.

I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.

I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020! pic.twitter.com/SEcopCmqAB — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) December 29, 2019

Typhoid is a life-threatening illness caused by bacteria that can be found in contaminated water and food in Papua New Guinea, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Antibiotics and vaccines can be used for treatment.

In November, Efron announced his new adventure series.

“Zac heads deep into the jungles of a remote island to carve his own name in expedition history. Zac is going all-in, falling off the grid for 21 days with nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive,” the series said in a statement, obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

Efron, who also serves as executive producer on the series, said, “I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level. I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!”

Streaming platform Quibi is set to launch on April 6, 2020