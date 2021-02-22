YouTuber Rosanna Pansino Gets Breast Implants Removed After 13 Years: 'They Look Amazing!'

The popular YouTuber said her surgeon took her natural fat cells and "filled in the missing volume"

Rosanna Pansino is saying goodbye to her breast implants.

On Sunday, the popular YouTuber, 35, revealed that she was getting her breast implants removed after over a decade.

"New year, new me! After 13 years with breast augmentation I have decided to get my implants removed," she shared on Instagram ahead of the procedure. "First up is all the pre-op tests to make sure I'm healthy for surgery. Everything came back good news so it's time for the procedure! 👍🏼😊"

Following her surgery, she shared an update with her fans — posting a photo giving a thumbs up from her hospital bed — and explained why she decided it was time to get her breast implants taken out.

"Surgery was a success! I'm so happy about going all natural! While I don't regret getting augmentation 13 years ago, I'm at a place in life where I'm just as happy without them!" Pansino told fans on Instagram. "They even took my natural fat cells and filled in the missing volume💕Everything came out so good! They look amazing!"

She then thanked her plastic surgeon, Dr. Robert Cohen, for making her "feel at ease every step of the way and doing wonderful work!"

Pansino also gave her boyfriend Mike Lamond a shout-out on her Instagram Story, saying that he's been helping take care of her while she recovers from the procedure. "He's so sweet," she said.

The cookbook author isn't the first celebrity to reverse their breast augmentation. Just last year, Chrissy Teigen candidly documented her journey to getting her implants removed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it," Teigen wrote on Instagram. "I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!"

However, after her procedure, Teigen admitted that her chest still felt too large and she was considering going under the knife again.

"I did not expect that [my breasts] would still be this large," she said in a series of Instagram Story posts in July.