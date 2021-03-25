Grace Victory — who was battling COVID-19 and put in a medically induced coma in December, just one day after giving birth — also shared a photo of her son's feet

YouTuber Grace Victory Says She's 'Still in ICU' but 'Doing Well' After Waking from 3-Month Coma

Grace Victory is giving her followers a positive update on her medical condition.

"All of your love is getting me through. Thank you x," she wrote in an earlier tweet.

Victory, 30, also posted a black-and-white photo of the feet of her infant son, who she delivered just one day before being place in the coma.

"The best feet in the world 😍😍😍😍," the British vlogger wrote in her caption, going on to tag the baby's father: her boyfriend, Lee "LPW" Williams.

Victory woke up on March 8. She'd been put into the coma in December, the day after delivering her son, whose birth was induced two months early as his mom battled the virus.

"I'm awake," Victory tweeted, and then added on Instagram, "Baby boy is at home thriving with his daddy."

Her announcement on Twitter and Instagram brought thousands of celebratory comments from friends and fans who were thrilled to hear that Victory had woken up.

The vlogger fell severely ill after contracting COVID-19 in mid-December, her family wrote in an update posted to her Instagram on Dec. 28.

"Grace developed COVID-19 two weeks ago and although her symptoms were mild at first, they worsened as the days went on," they said. "Which meant they had to deliver the baby as soon as possible, as she was just too unwell to carry on with the pregnancy."

After giving birth prematurely on Dec. 24, Victory's symptoms of the virus worsened.

"Grace was admitted to intensive care on Christmas Day due to issues with her breathing and therefore they had to make the decision of placing her into an induced coma, to give her body the rest it needs, in order to recover," her family explained. "She's currently stable but please keep her in your thoughts and prayers."

Victory's followers flooded the comments section of her post with heartfelt messages of hope and love. "Sending all the positivity that I have," said makeup artist Sam Chapman.

"Sending so much love and strength ❤️❤️❤️," wrote fellow YouTuber Grace Beverley while BBC Radio presenter Reece Parkinson added, "Stay strong ❤️ praying for you."