Grace Victory was placed in a medically induced coma after testing positive for COVID-19 while pregnant and delivering her son prematurely on Christmas Eve

YouTuber Grace Victory Is 'Stable and Responding Well to Treatment' While in COVID-Related Coma

British YouTube star Grace Victory "is currently stable and responding well to treatment" after being placed in a medically induced coma following her coronavirus diagnosis and the premature birth of her son on Christmas Eve.

The 30-year-old's family shared the health update to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, alongside a heartfelt note expressing their gratitude for the support they have received amid Victory's health struggles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We as a family are truly overwhelmed by the amount of Love and well wishes sent to our Grace and we want to thank each and everyone of you for casting a light of hope our way," the family wrote.

"Please still keep Grace in your thoughts and prayers. Let's get her home," they concluded, signing off the note with, "Love, Family & bubba x."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Grace Victory's Instagram Story | Credit: Grace Victory Instagram

On Monday, Victory's family posted a message on her Instagram account to update her fans on her health battle, explaining that she tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant and prematurely delivered the baby on Christmas Eve. The next day, she was was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit and placed in a medically induced coma.

"As you guys know, Grace gave birth on Christmas Eve to a beautiful baby boy, who is currently doing so well, he's incredible," her post read. "We Love him so much."

The post continued, "Grace developed Covid-19 two weeks ago and although her symptoms were mild at first, they worsened as the days went on. Which meant they had [to] deliver the baby as soon as possible, as she was just too unwell to carry on with the pregnancy."

After experiencing breathing issues, the vlogger "was admitted into intensive care on Christmas Day" and then placed in a medically induced coma, her family wrote.

"She's currently stable but please keep her in your thoughts & prayers," the message continued. "We love her so much and we know she'll come out of this stronger than ever. She has dedicated her whole career to healing people, we now ask that you pray, to heal her."

Image zoom Grace Victory | Credit: grace victory/ Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Father of 3 in Medically Induced Coma After Flu Diagnosis: "He's Healthy," Says Wife

Victory's followers flooded the comments section of her post with heartfelt messages of hope and love. "Sending all the positivity that I have," said makeup artist Sam Chapman.

"Sending so much love and strength ❤️❤️❤️," wrote fellow YouTuber Grace Beverley. BBC Radio presenter Reece Parkinson added, "Stay strong ❤️ praying for you."

Victory — who was due to give birth in February — shared many pregnancy photos on Instagram prior to her premature delivery. "Growing as a person as I grow my baby boy 👶🏽🥺 #thirdtrimester #plussizeandpregnant #plussizepregnancy #32weeks," she wrote on Dec. 15 alongside a video of herself showing off her baby bump.

On Nov. 11, Victory celebrated her two-year anniversary with boyfriend Lee with a sweet tribute on Instagram. "Two years of loving each other 🤍 You the best baby! Happy Anniversary @iamlpw," she wrote.

Lee, a singer-songwriter, commented on Victory's post, "Love you baby girl! ❤️❤️."