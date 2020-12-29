COVID Leaves British YouTuber Grace Victory in Medically Induced Coma One Day After Giving Birth

Grace Victory entered the intensive care unit with COVID-19 on Christmas, just one day after giving birth to her son

British YouTube star Grace Victory is fighting for her life after her coronavirus diagnosis took a turn for the worse following the birth of her son on Christmas Eve.

On Monday, Victory's family posted a message on her Instagram account to update her fans on her health battle, explaining that she tested positive for coronavirus while pregnant and prematurely delivered the baby on Christmas Eve. The next day, she was was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit and placed in a medically induced coma.

"As you guys know, Grace gave birth on Christmas Eve to a beautiful baby boy, who is currently doing so well, he's incredible," her post read. "We Love him so much."

The post continued, "Grace developed Covid-19 two weeks ago and although her symptoms were mild at first, they worsened as the days went on. Which meant they had [to] deliver the baby as soon as possible, as she was just too unwell to carry on with the pregnancy."

After experiencing breathing issues, the 30-year-old British vlogger "was admitted into intensive care on Christmas Day" and then placed in a medically induced coma, her family said.

"She's currently stable but please keep her in your thoughts & prayers," the message continued. "We love her so much and we know she'll come out of this stronger than ever. She has dedicated her whole career to healing people, we now ask that you pray, to heal her."

Victory's followers flooded the comments section of her post with heartfelt messages of hope and love. "Sending all the positivity that I have," said makeup artist Sam Chapman.

"Sending so much love and strength ❤️❤️❤️," wrote fellow YouTuber Grace Beverley. BBC Radio presenter Reece Parkinson added, "Stay strong ❤️ praying for you."

Image zoom Grace Victory | Credit: grace victory/ Instagram

Victory – who was due to give birth in February 2021 — shared an abundance of pregnancy photos on Instagram prior to her premature delivery.

"Growing as a person as I grow my baby boy 👶🏽🥺 #thirdtrimester #plussizeandpregnant#plussizepregnancy #32weeks," she wrote on Dec. 15 alongside a video of herself showing off her baby bump.

On Nov. 11, Victory celebrated her two-year anniversary with boyfriend Lee with a sweet tribute on Instagram. "Two years of loving each other 🤍 You the best baby! Happy Anniversary @iamlpw," she wrote.