YouTube Star Hank Green Reveals Hodgkin's Lymphoma Diagnosis: 'It's Gonna Be Really Unpleasant'

"It seems likely that we caught mine early. I'm still waiting on a scan to sort of confirm that," he revealed in a 13-minute video on YouTube

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 19, 2023 09:41 PM
Hank Green
Photo: Hank Green

A 15-year YouTube veteran with over 3 million subscribers is giving his fans a new type of update.

In a 13-minute video uploaded on Friday on the platform, Hank Green spoke candidly with his fans to announce his Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis, a blood cancer.

"So there have been a bunch of times over the last few weeks where this has become more and more real. This is the big one," Green, 43, began.

"I noticed that my lymph nodes were big. I talked to my doctor. She said, 'It's probably nothing. We'll send you in for an ultrasound.' I got an ultrasound, and the tech in the ultrasound room was like, 'I'm going to go get a doctor.' That's not what you want to have happened," he continued.

According to the YouTuber, he was immediately scheduled for a biopsy, which revealed the cancer diagnosis.

"When you're in the American health care system, you don't expect things to move quick," he added. "That's not what it does. That's not what it looks like. When it starts to get a little efficient, it's actually quite disconcerting."

Some symptoms of lymphoma may include painless swelling of the lymph nodes in the neck, armpits, or groin, fatigue, fever, night sweats, shortness of breath, weight loss, and itchy skin, according to the Mayo Clinic. The lymph system plays a crucial part in the immune response, distributing white blood cells that fight infection to various parts of the body.

While Green added that he's "not really looking forward" to starting chemotherapy, he is expected to start the treatment "very soon" and is thankful to have a strong support system around him.

Hank Green

"All of the time that I have spent investing in friendships, and even when they have been hard, to try and keep them strong, and even when I have been busy, to try and spend time with them, has been joyful in the moment and wise in the long term," he explained. "I've really needed friends in the last few weeks, and I've been very grateful to have them."

Green also assured his fans that he maintains a positive outlook and will "play it by ear" regarding his upcoming projects.

"Even though I don't feel bad at all right now except for some soreness because of the biopsy and maybe because my lymph nodes are big. I don't feel any symptoms of this. I feel fine. I don't even really feel fatigued," expressed Green.

"I feel stress symptoms," he joked.

The author has been active on YouTube since 2007. He runs his social media channels and hosts podcasts with his brother John Green, author of "The Fault in Our Stars."

