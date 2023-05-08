'Young & the Restless' Star Eric Braeden Shared Cancer Diagnosis to 'Help People Be Not So Fearful of It'

"The reason I'm going public is to remind men to have this damn thing checked out," the soap star, 82, tells PEOPLE of his experience with bladder cancer

By
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer

Stephanie Emma Pfeffer is a writer and editor at PEOPLE, where she has been covering health and fitness since 2013. She has her Master's degree in Journalism from Northwestern University and spends her free time running marathons and trying to get her kids to eat their vegetables.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023 02:33 PM

Eric Braeden is doing his part to spread the word about getting regular medical checkups.

The Young & the Restless star, 82, spoke to PEOPLE about his recent bladder cancer diagnosis, which he revealed last month in an emotional video on Facebook Live.

"I decided to go public with it because I can help people not to be so fearful of it," he tells PEOPLE.

Braeden's issues began when he was having trouble with his prostate. "The first indications are difficulty to urinate or to empty your bladder completely, and that increases as the prostate grows," he explains. "It impinges on the urethra, and as it grows more, it impinges more. Hence the flow is restricted. It gets to the point where you wake up every half hour not to pee, because you can't get rid of it. That's as graphic and as simple as it gets."

Soon he was in extreme pain, and went to his doctor. "I walked in with my bladder almost bursting," he says. He was given a catheter at the time, and the doctor looked inside his bladder and said everything looked OK.

About 6 weeks later when he was still having trouble urinating, he decided to get a second opinion. This second doctor, a urologist, was able to see that there were, in fact, cancer cells in Braeden's bladder. The fact that he was misdiagnosed is another reason he wants to spread awareness.

But the German-born actor says he wasn't too worried when he learned the news. "I knew I was going to meet it head-on. I was rather calm about it, because I knew people who had gone through cancer recently. Someone had breast cancer, and that was much more serious. Mine is stage one. And then, my eldest brother who is 8 years older than I am (Braeden has two older brothers and one younger brother) had his entire bladder removed about 10 years ago. He's been doing fine. So I was sort of calmed by that example."

After a surgery to have low-grade cancer cells removed from his bladder, Braeden found out that some high-grade cancer cells remained, and he would need to undergo immunotherapy. He gets treatments once a week for six weeks, followed by six weeks off, then another six weeks on.

"I'm now the last stages of the first bout of six," he says. "They infuse your bladder with a drug, it sort of poisons you a little bit, but they do it to arouse your immunity. And boy does it arouse it! Whoa. Not in a good way — it burns like hell two hours later. You feel weak for a little while, and then the next day it's gone."

He's not shy about sharing the details. "The reason I'm going public is to remind men to have this damn thing checked out," he says. "Apparently prostates grow with everyone once you're over 60 or 70. Everything grows in the wrong places as you get older," he says.

Braeden says the reaction to his announcement has been heartwarming, and that many people have reached out in support. "When you do Facebook live, you see all these little emojis going by — smiling faces and love signs, and then comments. But it goes by so fast, you can't really read it. So I go back and read it, and it just moves you deeply."

"A lot of people say, you encouraged us to talk to our husbands about undergoing these exams. I can help people in a serious way, it's wonderful."

Eric Braeden
CBS

Braeden adds that he was also recovering from knee replacement surgery at the time he was dealing with his prostate issues, which made his situation even more painful and complicated.

"I was hobbling around and having to get up to pee every half hour," he says. "One day I sit on the, throne and I tried to get up and I forget that my left knee had been operated on, so I almost collapsed! So all I'm saying is put in some kind of a handle near the john where you can pull yourself up."

In addition to using humor to maintain a positive attitude, he is continuing to work. "I come from old stock and I grew up in the countryside in Germany and those people worked," he says, adding that his athletic background also helps: "I've been in sports all my life. Sports toughens you up."

Even now he maintains his athleticism by boxing a heavy bag and using a kettlebell. " I don't do heavy weights right now," he says. "I finally learned that lesson. And I walk as much as I can."

As for whether he was worried about what fans might say when he started talking about his prostate, it's a hard no.

"You know, I am 82. I don't give a s---," he says laughing.

"I'm not 50, 55 where take off my shirt and all that — although I could — but I don't have to."

Related Articles
Jenelle Evans Shares Health Update After Dealing with 'Esophagus Spasms'
Jenelle Evans Shares Health Update After Dealing with 'Esophagus Spasms'
Tammy Slaton Weight Loss
'1000-Lb. Sisters'' Tammy Slaton Continues to Make Weight Loss Progress After Surgery
Michael J. Fox attends "A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's" benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation; Michael J. Fox hugs The Bangles' lead singer Susanna Hoffs
Michael J. Fox 'Doesn't Remember' Dating Bangles Singer Susanna Hoffs After Parkinson's Memory Loss
Jeremy Renner Shares Inspiring Walking Video amid Recovery from Snowplow Accident: 'One Step at a Time'
Jeremy Renner Shares Inspiring Video of His Recovery After Snowplow Accident: 'One Step at a Time'
Christina Applegate attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Christina Applegate Says She's 'Probably Not Going to Work On-Camera Again' After MS Diagnosis
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Animal Conservationist / TV Personality Bindi Irwin attends the 2023 Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Bindi Irwin on Her Health and Endometriosis Diagnosis: 'You Have to Stay Strong' (Exclusive)
Bindi Irwin endometriosis
Bindi Irwin Says She Experienced 'Out of This World' Pain Due to Endometriosis After Having Daughter Grace
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Mama June visits Build Series to discuss 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' at Build Studio on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images); Anna Cardwell - Anna Cardwell Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVr6BWueXM/
Mama June Admits She's Been 'Emotionally Drained' Amid Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Cancer Battle (Exclusive)
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals, Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha Details Struggle with Weight After Learning She Has PCOS: 'It's Been Tough'
Marcus Garvey Academy
Detroit School Closes for Deep Cleaning After Mysterious Illness Outbreak, Death of Kindergartener
Karen Smith Hagman
Mom Who Got Uterine Cancer from 9/11 Finally Receives Victims' Benefits for Her Disease (Exclusive)
Lisa Kudrow visits the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on June 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lisa Kudrow Recalls Watching 'Will & Grace' After 9/11 for Her Mental Health: 'It Was the Break I Needed'
Sharon Osbourne weight loss
Sharon Osbourne Lost 30 Lbs. Using Weight Loss Drugs, Says It's 'No Quick' Fix
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg Is Not into Ozempic, Prefers 'Good, Old-Fashioned Exercise' to the Latest Weight Loss Fad
The NYRR Open Run program completes 3 miles for Mental Health Awareness month in Astoria Park, NY
'GMA' 's Ginger Zee Says Running 'Kept Me Above Rock Bottom' After Depression Diagnosis (Exclusive)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran Wants You to Take a Walk for Mental Health with Peloton's New Audio Collaboration