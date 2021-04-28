Young Boy Dies of COVID on Vacation in Hawaii with His Fully Vaccinated Parents

The child, whose age was not revealed, had "known underlying health conditions"

A young boy who was on a family vacation to Hawaii with his vaccinated parents has died of COVID-19.

The child, whose age was not revealed but between the ages of 0 to 10, is the state's first pediatric COVID-19 death, according to a government news release.

There have been 479 deaths in Hawaii due to COVID-19, the release added.

Shortly after arriving in Hawaii from another state, the child began to show COVID-19 symptoms and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. Government officials said the child had "known underlying health conditions."

No further details about the young boy or his parents — who were fully vaccinated before making the trip — were released by officials.

Speaking with the Daily News, Brooks Baehr, a spokesman for the Hawaii Department of Health, confirmed that both parents were later tested for COVID-19, and "both had tested negative."

"Which indicates that this child was not infected by COVID from the parents," he said. "While the parents appear to have taken the steps to insulate the child from COVID by, you know, getting vaccinated and they were tested before they came, this child still somehow was infected with the virus and eventually succumbed to it."

In a statement to Hawaii News Now, Baehr added that the child was not tested before arriving in Hawaii. "So soon after arrival that it is very likely this child was infected with COVID while on the mainland or perhaps in transit," he said.

"While we mourn all victims of COVID-19, today's announcement of the death of a child from this virus is especially heartbreaking," Gov. David Ige noted in his own statement on Tuesday, according to FOX 8. "[My wife] Dawn and I express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this child."

"The state and counties will continue to make responsible decisions on COVID restrictions based on science, with the goal of protecting the health and safety of the people of Hawaii," Ige added.