'Young and the Restless' Star Eric Braeden Reveals Cancer Diagnosis in Emotional Video

"I hate to be this personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this," said the veteran actor, who is currently undergoing immunotherapy

By
Published on April 23, 2023 01:36 PM
LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 19: Eric Braeden from the CBS original daytime series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS celebrating its Golden Anniversary of 50 years, airing on CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)
Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty

Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden revealed to fans in an emotional video on Friday his cancer diagnosis during a Facebook Live session.

The 82-year-old German-born actor said in the 13-minute video that he experienced prostate issues while he was recuperating from recent knee-replacement surgery when his doctor gave him the cancer diagnosis.

"I hate to be this personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this," said the veteran actor, who is currently undergoing immunotherapy.

Braeden is best known for his roles as Victor Newman on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, for which he has won an Emmy. He has played the role for more than four decades.

High-grade cancer cells were discovered near his bladder while the actor was seeing doctors for prostate problems before he underwent a UroLift. He is currently undergoing treatment for high-grade cells with a six-week immunotherapy treatment plan, he explained.

The actor said he is continuing to exercise during treatment, but he has dialed that back for the time being.

"I've learned now to listen to my body more, and not go all out," he said. "So if you've seen me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been, but I will lick this. This bastard ain't going to get me, I'm going to get it. I'll be in top form again soon."

"So that's where I am right now," continued Braeden, who noted that he will continue acting on the soap despite the diagnosis. "I love acting. I entertain people. I love your support," said Braeden as he got emotional. "So, whenever you have someone in the family who goes through this, support them. It can work out. Nowadays, there is so much advancement in cancer treatment, you can survive it."

