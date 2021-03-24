If You’re Still Missing Cycling Class, You Can Get This At-Home Bike for $100 Off Right Now

When lockdowns started last year and gyms and fitness studios first began to close their doors, many people were left scrambling to get more creative with their workout routines. Soon after, we saw dumbbells, resistance bands, and cardio equipment sell out online as shoppers tried to get their hands on the essentials to make an effective at-home gym a reality.
But even with restrictions beginning to lift, the convenience of being able to get a workout done in the comfort of your home is one adjustment many former gym-goers and fitness class enthusiasts want to continue. And right now, there's never been a better time to do the same yourself, since this Amazon shopper-approved stationary bike is on sale for $114 off.
As the overall best-seller among the retailer's category of exercise bikes, the Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike is one at-home workout machine that's already won over hundreds of shoppers. With a usual price tag of $400, the stationary bike offers a more budget-friendly alternative to pricier models on the market. And now that it's marked down an additional 29 percent, it's the perfect time to get your hands on the cycling bike shoppers are calling "the best purchase I've made during quarantine" and make the most out of your workouts.
Buy It! Yosuda Indoor Cycling Stationary Bike, $285.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com
"The quality of this bike is good for the price," one reviewer who left the bike a perfect review said. "It's very sturdy and easy to assemble. In addition to its sturdy steel frame and nearly silent belt drive, this bike features many customizable settings. It is decked out with a 35-pound flywheel, LCD monitor, water bottle holder, and an emergency brake lever to stop it immediately."
Because it has an adjustable handlebar and padded seat and is designed to hold up to 270 pounds, the stationary bike allows for a customizable experience for those wanting to get an at-home sweat session in. Thanks to its range of adjustable resistance settings and designated iPad-mounting space, the bike offers a perfect alternative when used in combination with your favorite cycling training apps or videos.
Another factor that's won over shoppers who've already added the at-home stationary bike to their own space? It's designed with wheels, so you can easily move the bike wherever you'd like to get your workout in — even if that's outside while soaking up some sunshine.
Whether you're heading back to the gym or not, give yourself the gift of an at-home cycling class anytime by snagging the stationary bike shoppers are swearing by while it's on sale.
