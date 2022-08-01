Yolanda Hadid Returns to Social Media After 9-Month Hiatus for Depression: 'A Wonderful Reset'

Yolanda Hadid opened up Sunday about how her extended break from social media had enabled her to enjoy a "health journey and being present in this moment of my life"

Yolanda Hadid has returned to Instagram after taking what she described as a "nine-month social media detox."

The 58-year-old shared a photo of herself on Instagram Sunday looking peaceful as she smiled and looked up at the sky while surrounded by a body of water.

Hadid described the reasons for her hiatus in great detail, sharing that the loss of her mother, Ans van den Herik, 78, in August 2019 through cancer, caused her to struggle with depression. Her major loss, followed by a "lyme relapse" were two major reasons she needed to take "time to reevaluate" her life, added Hadid in the post.

"The emotional stress and grief strongly effected my immune system," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added.

In a moment of reflection, Hadid noted that constantly being on her phone was also an "addiction".

"It started to take so much time away from being present in my life," she added in reference to the modern-day tendency of people to text one another instead of call, which she said is "creating a deep loneliness within us."

"Remember the good old times of pagers and flip phones 😅," she jokingly added.

"This has been a wonderful reset, time to break the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day. Learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life," the mother-of-three concluded about her hiatus.

"Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and actually read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly time with my family. I am excited to be back and see what you've all been up too 🙏."

Many of her followers posted words of encouragement, including Hadid's daughter Bella, who wrote, "We love you ❤️."

In 2012, Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease and has spoken out about her diagnosis onstage, on social media and in her 2017 book, Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease.

Sadly, it is also a disease that affects both her daughter Bella, 25, and her son Anwar, 23. Hadid is also a mom to model Gigi, 27.

"This disease has brought me and many others to our knees, often wishing to die of utter hopelessness and exhaustion. Like I always say, you don't get it until you get it," she said at the Global Lyme Alliance Gala in 2016. "It's hard for people to understand the invisible disability that owns our life, especially behind the beautiful face that shines so bright on the covers of magazines."

In March 2021, Hadid told PEOPLE about coping with the disease, "I'm better than I've been in a long time."