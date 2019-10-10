Image zoom Gotham/GC Images

It’s been seven years since Yolanda Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease, and the former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills says her health is on the upswing.

“I feel better than ever,” Hadid, 55, tells PEOPLE. “I’m in remission. I had a really bad year last year but I found a new frequency healing device and it’s been amazing for me. It took away 90 percent of my symptoms. It helped with my joint pain, the exhaustion, the brain fog, all the symptoms that come with Lyme disease.”

Often referred to as the “invisible illness” because people who suffer from it may not appear sick, Lyme disease is a tick-borne infection with variations in duration and in symptoms, which range from extreme fatigue to neurological problems.

Hadid is set to attend the Global Lyme Alliance gala on October 10 in support of the group dedicated to increasing awareness about Lyme and finding a cure.

“[My journey] was so painful but the spiritual part of my soul was saying there is a higher purpose,” says Hadid, whose children Bella and Anwar also suffer from the disease. “It sucks that it happened to me but at the end of the day I put a face to the disease that nobody knew anything about. It’s very real. And lot of people are suffering. But God put me on this path to make a difference. That’s what keeps me going.”

Hadid also maintains lifestyle changes to effectively manage her illness, including eating as healthful and clean as possible, getting plenty of rest and avoiding areas with electric and magnetic fields.

She’s also found a supportive partner in boyfriend Joey Jingoli. “It’s such a blessing to find someone so perfect for me in this time of my life,” says Hadid, who split from David Foster in 2015. “He rides horses, he loves nature, he loves the farm. To find love again at 55 is amazing.”

And Hadid says she’s encouraged by the opportunity for a fresh start.

“Life isn’t over after we raise our kids and divorce,” she says. “It continues. And it’s beautiful.”