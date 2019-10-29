Xanax Batch Recalled for Potential Contamination with 'Foreign Substance'

Image zoom Alamy

Mylan Pharmaceuticals has announced a voluntary nationwide recall for one batch of the popular prescription anti-anxiety drug, Xanax.

The Food and Drug Administration released the announcement on Saturday, and stated that the recall was due to “the potential presence of foreign substance” in the specific lot of the generic form of the drug, Alprazolam.

“Clinical impact from the foreign material, if present, is expected to be rare, but the remote risk of infection to a patient cannot be ruled out,” their release read.

As of Saturday, Mylan had not received any news of adverse reactions related to the recalled batch — and CBS reports that the pharmaceutical company did not clarify what the “foreign substance” may be.

The batch in recall is the Alprazolam Tablets, USP C-IV 0.5 mg, which are packaged in bottles of 500. They were distributed in the U.S. between July 2019 and August 2019, which an expiration date of September 2020. Their lot number is 8082708.

What to do:

The FDA asks wholesalers and retailers of the drug to immediately examine inventory and discontinue distribution of this batch.

Wholesalers who have already distributed the product are asked to identify retail customers and provide a list within 10 business days.

Retailers are asked to identify their consumers and notify them immediately about the recall. Consumers who have pills from this batch should call Stericycle at 1-888-843-0255 for the documentation packet to return the product.

Consumers who do not see a lot number on their prescription bottle, or who are unsure about their product, are encouraged to call their pharmacists and can also contact Mylan Customer Relations at 800-796-9526 or customer.service@mylan.com with any questions regarding the recall.

Similarly, if consumers begin to experience any issues that may be related to the drug product they should call their healthcare provider immediately.