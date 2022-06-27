"She chose to have me - clearly - but she did so because she CHOSE to. Not because a law told her she HAD to. It should always be our choice," Kayla Braxton wrote of her mother on Twitter

WWE Anchor Kayla Braxton Reveals She was a 'Product of Rape' as She Defends Women's Right to Choose

WWE anchor Kayla Braxton revealed that she was conceived after her mother was sexually assaulted by a stranger.

On Saturday, Braxton, 31, reposted a viral message that shared different scenarios where a woman might choose to get an abortion. The day before, the Supreme Court overturned 1973's Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.

"Just want to leave this here for the ignorant and arrogant people who have chosen to remain uneducated about what this means for we women who bear this burden," Braxton wrote. "I did not write this, but it encompasses the reality. I would also add - im pro- a woman doing what's best for HER."

She continued, "I'll also add - I am a product of rape. My mother was raped by a stranger - to this day, neither of us have any clue who my birth dad is. She chose to have me - clearly - but she did so because she CHOSE to. Not because a law told her she HAD to. It should always be our choice."

She later shared a pointed message for those who suggested she try finding her biological father and accused her mother of lying about being raped.

"You better hope we never meet," she wrote.

Opening up about her upbringing, the sportscaster said she was raised by an "awesome" foster family and has "a good relationship with my biological mom."

In a 6-to-3 ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, completely changing the landscape of women's reproductive rights by giving individual states the power to decide whether to allow the procedure. It is estimated that nearly half the country will enact near-total bans in the coming months. The decision will divide the country, with most blue states allowing abortion and most red states severely limiting it.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion. "The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision."

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives," Alito wrote.

The 78-page opinion was backed by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, three of whom were appointed by President Trump.