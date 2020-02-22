World's Oldest Yoga Teacher Dies at 101: 'She Is Now Dancing Her Way to the Next Planet'

Tao Porchon-Lynch, the world’s oldest yoga teacher, has died. She was 101.

The French and Indian yoga master died on Friday morning, according to an announcement on her Instagram page.

“With great sorrow and heavy hearts, we are writing to let you know that our beloved Tao passed away this morning,” read the caption alongside a photo of Porchon-Lynch basking in the sun. “As she would say, she is now dancing her way to the next planet.”

According to the guru’s website, Porchon-Lynch discovered yoga when she was 8 years old.

Her yoga classes and workshops touched the lives of hundreds around the world, as did her book of original meditations, Reflections: The Yogic Journey of Life.

In addition to yoga, Porchon-Lynch found a love for wine and ballroom dancing.

She took her dancing skills to the America’s Got Talent stage in 2015, and also held the Guinness World Record for the oldest competitive ballroom dancer.

Porchon-Lynch also shared a passion for social justice. She once marched with Mahatma Gandhi and later focused on preserving endangered wildlife and protecting elephants.

Following the news of her death, several of Porchon-Lynch’s followers shared their appreciation for the yoga master on her Instagram page.

“What an incredible woman. You continue to live on in all of us ❤️✨,” one user wrote, while another wrote: “This is so sad. I loved following her and looked up at her, her way of living the life and loving.”

And a fan added, “What an inspiration! Tao, you changed my life!”