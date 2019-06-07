5 Women Who Dropped Over 100 Lbs. Share Their Top Tips for Losing Weight

THEN: Laura Rosenthal — Was 271 Lbs.
HER FOOD TIPS:
I SNEAK IN VEGGIES
I love spaghetti, so I give myself half regular noodles and half zucchini noodles so I don’t feel like I’m missing out.
I MANAGE MY HUNGER
I can’t get in that mindset where I’m hungry-angry, so I pack healthy snacks like a sliced apple, string cheese or popcorn.
I FULFILL MY CRAVINGS
If I really want pizza, I eat it and factor it into the rest of my day. I’ll have that for a big lunch and eat a lighter dinner. And if I’m craving chocolate, I’ll have one Hershey’s Kiss. I suck on it to make it last.
NOW: Laura Rosenthal — Lost 118 Lbs., Now 153 Lbs.
HER WORKOUT TIP:
WALK BEFORE YOU RUN
It depends on the person, but I lost 100 lbs. BEFORE I started really working out — you can’t out-exercise a bad diet. I started with walking 30 minutes, five days a week on the treadmill. Now I go to a circuit training style workout three times a week.
THEN: Alisia McKennon — Was 276 Lbs.
HER FOOD TIPS:
I ADD FLAVOR
Keeping different spices on hand for my meal prep makes eating healthier easy, less boring and more fun.
I CHECK MENUS
When I eat out, I look up the menu online and plan out what I can eat. It kills the temptation, and I don’t look at the menu when I get there.
NOW: Alisia McKennon — Lost 107 Lbs., Now 169 Lbs.
HER MINDSET TRICKS:
I MAKE IT A GAME
I bring five bottles of water to work and challenge myself to finish them before I leave.
I SET RULES
If I don’t prep my food for the week on Sundays, I can’t watch TV before I go to bed.
THEN: Lisa Annunziata — Was 280 Lbs.
HER FOOD TIPS:
I MAKE IT EASY
I make a pitcher of fresh-brewed iced tea every week so I grab that instead of soda.
NO MORE SAD DESK LUNCH
I bring my lunch to work in glass containers so it feels like a real meal.
NOW: Lisa Annunziata — Lost 120 Lbs., Now 160 Lbs.
HER MINDSET TRICKS:
I LET IT GO
I’ll be honest—I’ve cheated on the plan, but it doesn’t mean I immediately gained 5 lbs. If I see a higher number on the scale, I don’t get depressed because I’m back to normal in a few days.
I CELEBRATE MILESTONES
When I lost 50 lbs., my husband got me balloons—it was such a huge moment.
THEN: Victoria Brady — Was 275 Lbs.
HER FOOD TIPS:
I DRINK BEFORE I EAT
I have a glass of water before a meal because it helps me get full faster and stay full longer.
I EAT SWEETS IN MODERATION
I eat clean about 85 percent of the time and allow for healthy indulgences, like Halo Top ice cream or dark-chocolate-covered strawberries for the remaining 15 percent.
NOW: Victoria Brady — Lost 125 Lbs., Now 150 Lbs.
HER MINDSET TRICKS:
I GOT SOCIAL!
I tracked my weight-loss progress on my Instagram page, @vickinosecrets. It keeps me accountable!
I KEEP IT SIMPLE
I set short-term goals so I won’t get discouraged.
THEN: Kristen McLaughlin — Was 270 Lbs.
HER GYM TIPS:
I SOCIALIZE AT SPIN CLASS
Instead of going out late and drinking, I started taking exercise classes with my friends. It’s a great way to hang out and get a workout.
I DON’T FEAR THE GYM
When you go to the gym, no one cares about you. They’re there for themselves, and I wish I realized that sooner.
NOW: Kristen McLaughlin — Lost 133 Lbs., Now 137 Lbs.
HER MINDSET TRICKS:
I TREAT MYSELF
Rather than food rewards, I take myself clothes shopping, get a mani-pedi or try a new gym class.
I TEST IF I’M HUNGRY
If I think I’m hungry, I do something else for 20 minutes to see if I was just bored.