5 Women Who Dropped Over 100 Lbs. Share Their Top Tips for Losing Weight

HER FOOD TIPS:

I SNEAK IN VEGGIES

I love spaghetti, so I give myself half regular noodles and half zucchini noodles so I don’t feel like I’m missing out.

I MANAGE MY HUNGER

I can’t get in that mindset where I’m hungry-angry, so I pack healthy snacks like a sliced apple, string cheese or popcorn.

I FULFILL MY CRAVINGS

If I really want pizza, I eat it and factor it into the rest of my day. I’ll have that for a big lunch and eat a lighter dinner. And if I’m craving chocolate, I’ll have one Hershey’s Kiss. I suck on it to make it last.