5 Women Who Dropped Over 100 Lbs. Share Their Top Tips for Losing Weight

These five women learned the most effective ways to transform their bodies and their minds
By Julie Mazziotta
June 07, 2019 09:38 AM

THEN: Laura Rosenthal — Was 271 Lbs. 

HER FOOD TIPS:  

I SNEAK IN VEGGIES

I love spaghetti, so I give myself half regular noodles and half zucchini noodles so I don’t feel like I’m missing out.

I MANAGE MY HUNGER

I can’t get in that mindset where I’m hungry-angry, so I pack healthy snacks like a sliced apple, string cheese or popcorn.

I FULFILL MY CRAVINGS

If I really want pizza, I eat it and factor it into the rest of my day. I’ll have that for a big lunch and eat a lighter dinner. And if I’m craving chocolate, I’ll have one Hershey’s Kiss. I suck on it to make it last.

NOW: Laura Rosenthal — Lost 118 Lbs., Now 153 Lbs.

HER WORKOUT TIP: 

WALK BEFORE YOU RUN

It depends on the person, but I lost 100 lbs. BEFORE I started really working out — you can’t out-exercise a bad diet.  I started with walking 30 minutes, five days a week on the treadmill. Now I go to a circuit training style workout three times a week.

THEN: Alisia McKennon — Was 276 Lbs. 

HER FOOD TIPS:

I ADD FLAVOR

Keeping different spices on hand for my meal prep makes eating healthier easy, less boring and more fun.

I CHECK MENUS

When I eat out, I look up the menu online and plan out what I can eat. It kills the temptation, and I don’t look at the menu when I get there.

NOW: Alisia McKennon — Lost 107 Lbs., Now 169 Lbs.

HER MINDSET TRICKS: 

I MAKE IT A GAME

I bring five bottles of water to work and challenge myself to finish them before I leave.

I SET RULES

If I don’t prep my food for the week on Sundays, I can’t watch TV before I go to bed.

THEN: Lisa Annunziata — Was 280 Lbs. 

HER FOOD TIPS: 

I MAKE IT EASY

I make a pitcher of fresh-brewed iced tea every week so I grab that instead of soda.

NO MORE SAD DESK LUNCH

I bring my lunch to work in glass containers so it feels like a real meal.

NOW: Lisa Annunziata — Lost 120 Lbs., Now 160 Lbs. 

HER MINDSET TRICKS: 

I LET IT GO

I’ll be honest—I’ve cheated on the plan, but it doesn’t mean I immediately gained 5 lbs. If I see a higher number on the scale, I don’t get depressed because I’m back to normal in a few days.

I CELEBRATE MILESTONES

When I lost 50 lbs., my husband got me balloons—it was such a huge moment.

THEN: Victoria Brady — Was 275 Lbs. 

HER FOOD TIPS: 

I DRINK BEFORE I EAT

I have a glass of water before a meal because it helps me get full faster and stay full longer.

I EAT SWEETS IN MODERATION

I eat clean about 85 percent of the time and allow for healthy indulgences, like Halo Top ice cream or dark-chocolate-covered strawberries for the remaining 15 percent.

NOW: Victoria Brady — Lost 125 Lbs., Now 150 Lbs. 

HER MINDSET TRICKS: 

I GOT SOCIAL!

I tracked my weight-loss progress on my Instagram page, @vickinosecrets. It keeps me accountable!

I KEEP IT SIMPLE

I set short-term goals so I won’t get discouraged.

THEN: Kristen McLaughlin — Was 270 Lbs.

HER GYM TIPS: 

I SOCIALIZE AT SPIN CLASS

Instead of going out late and drinking, I started taking exercise classes with my friends. It’s a great way to hang out and get a workout.

I DON’T FEAR THE GYM

When you go to the gym, no one cares about you. They’re there for themselves, and I wish I realized that sooner.

NOW: Kristen McLaughlin — Lost 133 Lbs., Now 137 Lbs. 

HER MINDSET TRICKS: 

I TREAT MYSELF

Rather than food rewards, I take myself clothes shopping, get a mani-pedi or try a new gym class.

I TEST IF I’M HUNGRY

If I think I’m hungry, I do something else for 20 minutes to see if I was just bored.

