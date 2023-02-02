Women Should Consider Removing Fallopian Tubes to Prevent Ovarian Cancer, Experts Say

The new guidance from the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance comes after the organization found that early screening and detection attempts were not effective in preventing deaths

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 2, 2023 12:12 PM
6-genetic-testing-breast-cancer-know
Photo: Pogonici/Getty Images

The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance issued new guidance for women to consider removing their fallopian tubes after they are done having children in order to prevent ovarian cancer — even if they are at low-risk of getting the cancer.

Removing the fallopian tube reduces the risk because more aggressive cancers often develop there rather than in the ovaries, said the non-profit focused on ovarian cancer research and advocacy.

The organization added the recommendation after new research found that earlier screening and detection for some of these more aggressive ovarian cancers did not prolong or save the lives of women who had been diagnosed with it.

"People diagnosed with ovarian cancer and their families should be freed from the burden of believing that if only they had recognized and acted on the symptoms earlier, they would have a vastly different outcome, as we know this is not the case," the O.C.R.A's latest news release said.

The organization added that they will continue to spread the message about ovarian cancer symptoms, but wanted to especially encourage women to know their risk for ovarian cancer and get tested. According to the Centers for Disease Control, signs of ovarian cancer include bloating, pain or pressure on the pelvic area, abdominal or back pain or vaginal bleeding (if past the age of menopause).

"Ovarian cancer is a relatively rare disease, and typically, we don't message to the general population," O.C.R.A. Chief Executive Audra Moran told The New York Times. "We want everyone with ovaries to know their risk level and know the actions they can take to help prevent ovarian cancer."

RELATED Video: 21-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer After Years of Doctors Dismissing Her Pain

The O.C.R.A. is also offering free at-home testing kits for women to find out if they have a genetic mutation such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 that increase the risk of ovarian and breast cancer, according to the publication.

Dr. Bill Dahut, chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society, told the Times that the O.C.R.A.'s new recommendation makes sense.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There is a lot of good data behind what they're suggesting, showing that for folks who had that surgery, the incidence rates of ovarian cancer are less."

"If you look at the biology, maybe we should be calling it fallopian tube cancer and think of it differently, because that's where it starts," he added.

Related Articles
Chris Evert attends the 30TH Annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic Gala & Dinner
Tennis Great Chris Evert Reveals She's Cancer-Free After Sister's Death from Same Disease
Jessica Sanders woman with cancer misdiagnosed by doctors
College Student Diagnosed with Cancer After Doctors Dismissed Her: 'People Need to Speak Up for Themselves'
Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley's Colon Cancer Was Diagnosed Not Long Before Her Death — What Women Should Know
Jessica Sanders
21-Year-Old Woman Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer After Years of Doctors Dismissing Her Pain
Sadie Grace LeNoble and Christina Applegate
All About Christina Applegate's Daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble
Ariel Nagi's cancer story Credit: Courtesy of Ariel Nagi
Mom Reflects on Breast Cancer Diagnosis at 32: 'How Will I Have the Strength and Energy to Care for My Kids?'
Eric Idle attends JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration Live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Idle Survived a Private Battle with Pancreatic Cancer: 'I Had Been a Dead Man Walking'
Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Gets Polyps Removed After’ Potentially-Life Saving’ Colonoscopy
Ryan Reynolds Gets Polyps Removed After 'Potentially Life-Saving' Preventative Colonoscopy
Closeup shot of a doctor having a consultation with a patient in his office
Health Panel Recommends Regular Anxiety Screenings for Adults Under 65
Katie Couric says she feels 'super lucky' her breast cancer was detected early
Katie Couric 'Feeling Great' After Two Weeks of Radiation Treatment for Breast Cancer
katie couric
Katie Couric and Daughter Ellie Join Forces to Urge Younger People to Screen for Colon Cancer
normani
Normani Says She Felt 'Helpless' After Her Mother's Second Breast Cancer Diagnosis
A signboard reminds people of the face covering requirement as pedestrians wear facemasks due to the coronavirus in Los Angeles, California on November 12, 2020
CDC Dropping Nationwide Mask Recommendation with Most of the U.S. at 'Low or Medium' COVID Spread
3 top sunscreens sitting upright in sand
The 15 Best Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Clea Shearer
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Reveals She Has Breast Cancer: 'If Anyone Can Crush Cancer, It's Me'
school masks
New York to Lift Statewide Mask Mandate for Schools amid Declining COVID Cases, New CDC Guidelines