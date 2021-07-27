Dr. Pimple Popper's Sandra Lee hopes to help Brittany by removing some of her largest bumps caused by a hereditary condition called neurofibromatosis

Woman with Bumps All Over Her Body Wants Them Removed to Boost Her Self-Confidence

For more than 30 years, Brittany has dealt with thousands of bumps all over her body due to neurofibromatosis type 1, a hereditary condition that causes tumors to grow in the skin. It's impacted her self-esteem, and she's never been able to find a doctor willing to tackle the issue.

"For my whole, entire life, doctors have never removed anything from me, any of the cysts or anything," Brittany says in this exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Dr. Pimple Popper, when she goes to Dr. Sandra Lee for help with her condition.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm hoping that she's able to tackle some of the problem areas," Brittany says. "It would give me my self-confidence back, so that I'm able to pursue a better life for me and my children."

Speaking with Lee, Brittany explains that she's seen other doctors and dermatologists "all the time, and they just don't help."

"Brittany is wonderful, and it's really shocking to me that she has thousands of bumps and she has not had a single thing removed," Lee says.

The dermatologist and surgeon explains, though, that removing Brittany's bumps will not be easy.

"Even in one person, things can get complicated," Lee says. "There are different kinds of growths that can occur, so I really need to assess what's going on and manage her expectations."

As Lee examines some of Brittany's largest cysts, she says that her "concern is that sometimes when you remove a neurofibroma and shave it flat, there's still some underneath, so it'll sometimes push out again."

Lee is hopeful, though, that she can remove several of the more prominent bumps and the ones around Brittany's nose.

"That would make a world of difference, especially around my nose," Brittany says.

"Brittany has many visible neurofibromas, and she knows as well as I, that we can't make this go away, but I want her to feel more confident. And this does not dictate her life, she can do something to sort of have some control over it," Lee says in a separate interview. "So I think the best course of action here is to really assess the ones that are the most noticeable, the most symptomatic for her, and try to remove those."