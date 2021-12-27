"I just want mothers to know that just to not give up hope that anything is possible," said Megan Phipps

Woman with Double Uterus Gives Birth at 22 Weeks: Baby 'Is a True Miracle'

A baby girl who was born prematurely at 22 weeks in June is being hailed as a miracle.

Megan Phipps, 24, gave birth to two baby girls at Bryan Health hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska in June. Only one of the babies survived due to the risks associated with premature births, according to the hospital.

Phipps has a double uterus — a rare abnormality called uterine didelphys which led to the children being born prematurely.

According to the Mayo Clinic, women with the condition have successful pregnancies often, but the condition is known to increase a woman's risk of miscarriage or premature birth.

Phipps was aware of the condition, and has two other children. "I've always carried in my right uterus. They always thought my left side wasn't active," said Phipps on Good Morning America.

Things were different this time around and the mother soon learned she was pregnant on both her right and left sides.

When she was rushed to the hospital at 22 weeks she learned the babies only had a 1% chance of living.

She gave birth to a girl named Riley on June 11, who died only 12 days after being born. Her second daughter, Reece, was born on June 12. Both of the babies were born weighing less than one pound.

Megan Phipps and baby Reece Credit: Megan Phipps

Miraculously, Reece was taken home with Phipps on Nov. 2.

Kallie Gertsch, a nurse in Bryan's NICU who cared for the infant called her a miracle.

"She is a true miracle," said Gertsch per the Kearney Hub.

Phipps is sharing her story in hopes of helping others who might be going through the same situation. She doesn't want them to give up on hope of a miracle.