Holly Phillips lost so much cartilage after her problematic nose job that Dr. Paul Nassif is unsure if he can fix her nose

Botched Doctors Worry About Fixing a Woman's Bad Nose Job: 'Something We've Never Seen Before'

When Dr. Paul Nassif first sees Holly Phillips' nose, he can only sigh in concern.

"To see Paul react like that knowing he does the hardest nasal surgeries in the world, tells you something," says Dr. Terry Dubrow, after he and Nassif check in with Phillips in this exclusive clip from the season premiere of Botched. "Holly's case is truly something we've never seen before."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Phillips, 39, had just one nose surgery with another doctor before coming on Botched, and it may have left her nose unsalvageable.

"So there's a gap in your nasal bones right here. It's called an open-roof deformity and there's ridges of bones. I take cartilage and I add this glue-like material, and I might be able to even fill in that little gap," Nassif explains. "The middle third, we have to add cartilage again, called spreader grafts."

Botched Holly Phillips | Credit: E!

The toughest part, though, is the tip of Phillips' nose.

"From what it appears to me, [you] don't have usable tip cartilage," Nassif says. "I would have to cut out all your natural tip cartilage, and take new cartilage and make you a tip."

"Here's my dilemma and one thing I'm worried about," he continues, adding that Dubrow "usually doesn't hear me say this: I'm worried about how your nose is going to turn out. The nasal skin is really, really, really thin."

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Shocks 'Botched' Doctors by Revealing She Has Two Implants in Each of Her Breasts

Dubrow explains that to refill Phillips' nose with cartilage, it may stretch the nasal skin too much.

"He's going to add a lot of tissue, which you know is packing the suitcase, puts more pressure on the skin, given you zip up the suitcase, except he's going to put stitches in," Dubrow says. "You're at a super high risk for a blood supply problem."

Phillips' nose is one of the many baffling plastic surgery problems the doctors will tackle on season 7 of Botched. Nassif and Dubrow will also attempt to help a woman with an extra pair of breasts in her armpits that start lactating when she breastfeeds and a man who had the fat in his stomach shaped into abs — or what he calls "fabs."