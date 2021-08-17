KeKe has hundreds of steatocystomas extending from her neck to her groin, and asks Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, for help

Woman with 500 Cysts Down Her Body Hoping to Get Relief: 'If She Can't Help Me, I Will Cry'

For years, KeKe has felt self-conscious about the hundreds of cysts lining her body.

"I have bumps all on my neck, down my chest, on my stomach, on my groin area," she explains to Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, in an exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

KeKe, from Astoria, New York, says that she's long been embarrassed by the bumps, particularly the ones on her neck that are visible to everybody and those on her groin, "because when I have intercourse my husband sees it," she says.

Now she's hoping that Lee, who quickly identifies the cysts as steatocystomas, will be able to remove them.

"I like to describe steatocystomas as little collections of oil or butter, even, under the skin," Lee explains. "They tend to appear really during puberty. They can get infected, and that's usually when they may burst under the skin, and that's when they can cause a lot of pain and discomfort and even potentially permanent scarring."

Dr. Pimple Popper KeKe | Credit: TLC

Lee says that she should be able to start getting rid of KeKe's steatocystomas, but it'll be tough work.

"Everyone's a little different with them, sometimes they're easy to remove, sometimes they're a little bit more of a challenge, and what slows me down is my hands," she says. "Cause it's like, very hard to squeeze these, and so my hands just give out on me."

But Lee promises KeKe that she'll remove as many as she can.

"By KeKe's estimate, she has 500 steatocystomas. There is no way that I could remove 500 steatocystomas in one day. I would like to, but I'm really limited by my hand, and my hand strength," Lee says. "They're not really easy to get to, they're kind of tough under the skin, but I'm going to try my best and see how many I can remove because it's going to make her much more confident in her relationship."