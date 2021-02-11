Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Prior to the procedure, Tessica Brown was unable to take down her ponytail for a month

Woman Who Went Viral for Using Gorilla Glue in Her Hair Has Surgery to Remove the Adhesive

Tessica Brown no longer has Gorilla Glue in her hair!

According to several reports, the Louisiana woman — who went viral using Gorilla Glue in place of hairspray — is recovering from surgery to have the adhesive removed from her scalp.

Brown's manager, Gina Rodriguez, told Entertainment Tonight that plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng was able to successfully "remove all of the Gorilla Glue out of her hair."

"She is currently resting and healing from the ordeal," Rodriguez said. "As you can imagine, Tessica's scalp is extremely sensitive right now and will need some time to recover."

Brown, 40, first shared her plight on TikTok, telling users on the platform that she had applied Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive Heavy Duty to her hair when she ran out of her go-to Got2B Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray.

In the video, she explained that she has been unable to move her hair for "a month." Brown realized putting in the Gorilla Glue spray was a "bad, bad, bad idea" after she applied it to her hair.

"Y'all look. My hair, it don't move," she said as she touched her hair, which was styled in a side-parted braid. "I've washed my hair 15 times and it don't move."

Gorilla Glue is a bonding, heavy-duty multipurpose glue which has a permanent drying hold and is meant to bond materials including wood, metal, fabric, foam, plastic, paper, glass leather and more. It's sold at home appliance stores. Gorilla Snot Gel, however, is a separate product which makes a long-lasting, "indestructible" gel for human hair.

After several failed attempts to remove the glue at home, she eventually went to her local emergency room to seek medical attention. However, they sent her home with sterile water and MediChoice Nail Polish Remover Pads to use on herself.

A silver lining appeared for Brown when Dr. Obeng — who is based in Los Angeles — saw her struggle online and reached out to tell her he could remove the glue with a special chemical treatment, CBS News reported. The surgery typically costs over $12,000, but Obeng offered it to her for free.

Brown made her way to L.A. earlier this week to have the procedure. Obeng told CBS that she will spend the next two to three months recovering from the operation.