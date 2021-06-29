"I need to get my life together so I’ll be able to help her," says Jasmin Ragland, who currently relies on her mom to help her throughout the day due to her size

Woman Weighing 604 Lbs. Wants to 'Lose the Weight' After Learning Her Mom Has Multiple Sclerosis

For years, Jasmin Ragland has relied on her mom Lynn to help her get through the day, because at 604 lbs., her size limits her mobility. But after learning that her mom has multiple sclerosis, Ragland has a new motivation to lose weight and become the person her mom can depend on.

The 36-year-old single mom from Detroit says she's "always been fat."

"I was bigger than my sisters and my brother. There has never been a point where I've been like, 'Oh, I want to get back to this size,' because I've just been fat and got fatter over the years," Ragland explains in this exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of Too Large.

"I noticed my weight becoming an issue, probably in middle school," she continues. "I wanted to lose weight. My mom took me to different programs and they didn't work. In high school, I was really heavy. And it was just a really big school, and I was tired of walking around the school, so I would just skip class. And one day I decided to just not go anymore."

Now, around 20 years later, Ragland is ready to make a change.

"I do want to continue my education. I want to do everything. I want to travel. I want to be fully independent as well," she says. "But due to the weight, I'm just limited, you know."

Too Large - Jasmine Jasmin Ragland | Credit: Discovery +

Most days, Ragland needs her mom to do many of her errands.

"Things would be real difficult if I didn't have help from my mom," she says. "She'll take [my son] Darren to his doctor's appointments for me, or to a football practice, or to karate … Sometimes I watch them go, or do things with my sister or my mom, and I do think I should be doing that because I'm his mom. It does hurt my feelings."

Ragland says her mom is her "backbone," and always supports her, which made Lynn's multiple sclerosis even more "devastating."

"It affects the nerve system and the spinal cord, and just seeing the symptoms that she's experiencing, it is difficult. It's difficult to even talk about," Ragland says. "But it does give me some motivation to lose the weight. I need to get my life together so I'll be able to help her."