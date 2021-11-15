Bianca Hayes successfully lost weight with a gastric sleeve bypass, but after giving birth to her daughter she regained, and hopes to make a change again on My 600-Lb. Life

Woman Weighing 604 Lbs. Feels Like She's 'Less of a Mom' Due to Her Weight: 'It's Hard for Me'

Bianca Hayes was a weight loss surgery success story — after getting a gastric sleeve bypass, she had dropped pounds and was feeling healthier. Along the way, she met and fell in love with her now-partner Romonte, who had also had a gastric sleeve bypass, and the two had a baby.

"When we first got together, Bianca was pretty plump, and got smaller and smaller. Then she gave me a baby, and now she's back plump, and she gave up her weight loss journey to have a child, so she sacrificed herself," he says in this exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode of My 600-Lb. Life.

Hayes, 32, says that her pregnancy is when her "bad habits" crept back in.

"That's when I started back drinking sodas and eating chips. And because of that, I gained back all the weight I lost, and now I'm back to being around 600 lbs.," she explains.

Now 604 lbs., Hayes is struggling with guilt over her size, and feels as though it affects her ability to be a parent.

"My weight makes me less of a mom, and that's just hard, because I'm not able to walk much," she says. "My weight has impacted my family, by not allowing me to interact with my kids like I want to. And I can't take care of them like they deserve."

Hayes says that she's able to work and "contribute to the income in the house" with her job at a call center, where she can sit during the day, "but when it comes to being a mom, you can't do that from a chair. You have to be active to take care of the kids. But I can't do that now. So Romonte has to pick up the slack for me for a lot of things."

Bianca Hayes Credit: TLC

Hayes says that Romonte does the more "hands-on" activities with the kids because she can't.

"It's hard for me, because my kids don't deserve that," she says. "My son didn't sign up to have a mom like me. You know, yes I provide for him, yes I'm a good mom to him, but he didn't sign up to have an obese mom. My daughter didn't either, and she's not old enough to understand but she is."

Hayes is hoping that she can again lose the weight and make a change so she can be more active with her kids, but is struggling to cut back on food.

"I want to change. I have to change. But it's hard for me to stop eating, because the role of food in my life right now is a comforter," she says. "When I have a let down, I go to food. I feel like it cures all, it helps me emotionally and I don't know how to stop myself."