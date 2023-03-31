Woman Shares Her Lip Filler Removal Process and 'Lip Flip' Procedure: 'It Definitely Hurt Pretty Bad'

TikToker Jazzmyn Wollfe documented her experience getting her lip filler dissolved after revealing that the filler migrated from her top lip over the years

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 11:52 AM
Woman Shares Her Lip Filler Removal Process and 'Lip Flip' Procedure
Photo: Jazzmyn Wollfe/Instagram

In recent years, several stars like Kylie Jenner, Brielle Biermann, Farrah Abraham, and Jeff Lewis have revealed that they've had their lip fillers removed. Most recently, Blac Chyna has been documenting her journey dissolving her lip fillers, as well as reversing all of her plastic surgery procedures: facial fillers, breast implants and butt injections.

The trend has now made its way to social media as more users are documenting their own experiences reversing their cosmetic procedures.

Earlier this month, TikToker Jazzmyn Wollfe took to the platform to show her followers the moment she got her lip filler dissolved.

"I haven't gotten filler in 2 or 3 years and while they've gone down so much, I still notice migration on my top lip and I really hate it," she explained. "So I'm going to go get that dissolved."

In the TikTok, Wollfe — a singer-songwriter from Canada — filmed herself getting her filler dissolved in both lips. She visited an Ontario-based clinic, Subtly You, and got her lips numbed before her working with cosmetic nurse injector Shawna Leifso for the procedure.

Lip fillers are injections of hyaluronic acid — a natural substance in the body — to add volume to the lips, typically lasting 12 to 18 months. The process can be reversed by injecting an enzyme, hyaluronidase, to break down and dissolve the lip filler faster than it would naturally.

"That girl was honestly amazing, she was so great," Wollfe said, showing off her lips after leaving the clinic. "It definitely hurt pretty bad and this side is very swollen."

The following day Wollfe shared a video revealing some of the bruising she experienced, which is common after the injections. She then explained that the main reason she decided to remove her fillers is because she experienced one of the frequent side effects: migration.

Migration is when the hyaluronic acid spreads away from the intended injection area, causing lip asymmetry or distortions of the face. This can occur after improper administration of the filler, overfilling the area, or improper aftercare, among other causes.

"I used to get lip filler — the last time I got it was probably 2020. But for most people, filler doesn't just completely go away, it typically migrates to other areas," Wollfe told her followers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So, above my lip was very pushed out," she continued. "It was really puffy — not in my lips anymore but above. And it kind of pushed my lip down and made it look even smaller sometimes. So, I wanted to get a lip flip instead."

Wollfe opted for a lip flip immediately after getting her lip fillers dissolved, sharing that process on TikTok as well.

A lip flip is a popular nonsurgical procedure that makes the lips appear fuller without increasing the volume of the lips, which lip fillers do. It is done by injecting Botox into the corners of the mouth and edges of the lips, which relaxes the muscles around the lip and makes it "flip" upward and appear larger than normal, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Lip flips typically appear more "natural" than lip fillers.

Wollfe said on TikTok that results of her lip flip took about two weeks to become noticeable, and she "really liked" how it turned out, sharing a before and after photo.

Related Articles
Blac Chyna demon tattoo
Blac Chyna Removes 'Demonology' Tattoo After Dissolving Facial Filler and Getting Breast Reduction
Blac Chyna
Blac Chyna Lost 10 Lbs. After Silicone Removal, Says She Could've Died from Illegal Butt Injections
Bethenny Frankel poses at her Sydney Q and A appearance for Hayu
Bethenny Frankel Tells Critics She 'Looks Great' After Cosmetic Procedures: 'This Is Not All-Natural'
Blac Chyna on today’s “Tamron Hall”
Angela 'Blac Chyna' White Swears Off Plastic Surgery for Good: 'Done with It, Y'all. No More'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp1KEMLjgHX/. Blac Chyna Reveals Results of Having Her Facial Fillers Dissolved After 'Looking Like Jigsaw'. Blac Chyna/Instagram
Blac Chyna Reveals Results of Having Her Facial Fillers Dissolved After 'Looking like Jigsaw'
Blac Chyna making her public debut without fillers
Blac Chyna Steps Out Publicly For First Time Since Dissolving Facial Fillers: Photos
justine bateman
Justine Bateman Defends Her Decision to Age Naturally: 'My Face Represents Who I Am. I Like It'
Doja Cat/Instagram
Doja Cat Reveals She Had Breast Surgery, Liposuction: 'I'm Healing Really Fast'
Brooklinn Khoury
Brooklinn Khoury's Health Journey — from Pitbull Attack to Final Surgery
Jennifer Fessler attends "The Real Housewives Of New York" celebration
'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Fessler Hints at Ozempic Use for Weight Loss as She Debuts Facelift, Nose Job: 'I Had a Glow Up'
Alexa Bliss reveals skin cancer diagnosis
WWE Wrestler Alexa Bliss Reveals Skin Cancer Diagnosis: 'Glad I Always Got My Skin Checked'
Brooklinn Khoury stitches removed
Brooklinn Khoury Has Stitches Removed After 7th Reconstructive Surgery and Can Finally Skateboard Again
Manti Te'o and Jovi Nicole Te'o
Who Is Manti Te'o's Wife? All About Jovi Nicole Te'o
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpua4hlr8MK/ blacchyna's profile picture blacchyna Verified I want you all to be apart of my life changing journey. 🙏🏽❤️ I Reduced my breast and Gluteus maximus. “You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.” ~ Angela White Edited · 10h
Blac Chyna Details Breast and Butt Reduction Process: 'Changing My Life and Changing My Ways'
Emily Simpson
'RHOC' 's Emily Simpson Shows Off Facelift: 'I Still Look Like Myself'
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
What Is Ozempic Face? Doctors Explain the Side Effect of the Diabetes Drug