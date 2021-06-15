“About 7 to 8 months ago, I started to notice this pain almost in my hip area around the side,” Takeema Scott tells Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow

Woman Seeks Help from Botched Doctors for Butt Implant She Got in Mexico

What started as a small decision to get a tummy tuck became a big problem for one woman.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of this week's episode of Botched, Takeema Scott tells Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow about how she ended up getting more work done than planned.

"About three years ago I wanted a tummy tuck," says Scott, 41, adding that a friend of a friend told her about a "great plastic surgeon" in Mexico.

"We go down to Mexico, he does the consult and he said, 'You'll kinda get more bang for your buck if you went all the way around,' " she says, referring to a circumferential body lift.

"But you didn't go in there complaining about the back side at all? Just the front. So this gentleman decided to sort of have you consider adding things on, a while-you're-there situation," says Dubrow. "So they did sort of a thigh lift, tummy tuck, buttock lift, back lift, everything at once."

Scott adds that while she "really did love her stomach," the Brazilian butt lift "did not look the the way I thought it was gonna look."

"The skin became flaccid and [I had] a kind of a dent on the lower buttock that I didn't have before," she says.

In a confessional, Dubrow points out that this is a prime example of why "if you're doing a tummy tuck you don't want to do a buttock procedure."

"You've got to lie flat on your buttock while you're recovering from the tummy tuck, or you lie on your stomach to allow your buttock to heal. Either way, one of them is being disrupted and that may be exactly what happened in Takeema's case," he explains.

Scott says she was prepared to use fat to fill out the butt area, known as a revision - but right before the procedure, an assistant told her that the doctor suggested she use an implant instead.

"Whoa, This is right before going into the operating room moments before surgery?" asks Dubrow. "Red flag. That's an absolute no-no in plastic surgery."

Afterwards, Scott says that while the right side looked okay, there "was definitely something" wrong with the left side.

"Then about 7 to 8 months ago, I started to notice this pain almost in my hip area around the side. Then I would notice my leg would fall asleep," she adds.

"Okay so it's compressing your sciatic nerve," Dubrow replies. "That's the main nerve coming to the lower leg. Ouch."