Woman Says She Was Banned from a Six Flags for 5 Years Over the Length of Her Shorts

Bailey Breedlove claimed that a security guard at the Frontier City amusement park was “body shaming” her and told that her shorts were “too short”

A woman says she was kicked out of an Oklahoma City amusement park and body shamed by security guards for wearing shorts that were "too short."

Bailey Breedlove, who shared a video of her experience on TikTok and Facebook, said that she was banned from the Six Flags-operated Frontier City park for five years after the incident with park security. The Colorado-based mom said that about two and a half hours into her family's visit, an officer yelled at her 11-year-old daughter for rolling down a hill in her wheeled sneakers while Breedlove held her hand.

"Then [the security guard] proceeded to follow me and grabbed my shoulder to turn me around and proceeded to tell me my shorts were 'too short,' " Breedlove alleged in a Facebook post. She said they ignored the officer and continued to walk "as I am autistic and have a hard time talking to officers."

"She followed me yelling and calling for backup," Breedlove continued. "Then your incompetent manager showed up and began body shaming me. I was told I needed to go buy new shorts which I am not obligated to purchase anything I don't want to. Then I was threatened with criminal trespassing when I agreed to buy new shorts so my family could enjoy their vacation. I was then pushed and escorted toward the entrance."

In the video, Breedlove is seen talking to a park manager and the officer, who asks for her ID, while her daughter cries next to her.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the amusement park company said that they do not body shame guests and that Breedlove was removed because of her behavior towards the officers, not because of her shorts.

"The guest was initially stopped because her shorts exposed a significant portion of her buttocks," Six Flags said. "She was given multiple opportunities to change or cover up, but refused. Instead, she responded with profanity and offensive conduct, including further exposing her buttocks. The guest was removed from the park after she refused to stop her unruly and offensive behavior, targeted at the police and other park guests. The video clip this guest has posted on the internet does not fully portray her behavior during this incident."

Breedlove posted a second video on TikTok showing the length of her shorts, and said that she has contacted the Oklahoma police and an attorney over the incident.