Woman Shocks Botched Doctors by Revealing She Has Two Implants in Each of Her Breasts

There’s a reason why you’re not supposed to have more than one implant in each breast.

Brittany Mann took the Botched doctors completely by surprise when she revealed that she had “stacked” implants.

“I’m super nervous to tell Dr. Nassif and Dr. Dubrow that I have four implants in,” she said in a clip from Monday’s episode of Botched. “It kind of feels like telling my mom that I did something wrong when I was younger.”

While sitting down with the doctors, Mann explained that the problem began the first time she went under the knife.

“My first boob job was 600 CC under the muscle,” she said.

“Immediately after, my implant was actually poking out of my right breast. And my doctor said he wouldn’t touch it and it wouldn’t be worth fixing. So I decided to seek out other doctors and do consults,” she continued, adding that she “knew right away I wanted to go bigger.”

“You thought, If I have to get this fixed, I might as well go bigger,” interjected Dubrow, as Mann replied, “That’s exactly what I thought.”

In the process of finding a doctor who would continue to work on her breasts, Mann said she “met a lot of great doctors who turned me away.”

“I had a very specific number in mind,” she added.

“Which was what?” asked Nassif, as Mann replied, “It was 1,300 CCs.”

Dubrow went on to explain that “silicone implants come in a maximum of 800 CCs.”

“Anything larger than 800 CCs puts the tissue under too much tension and predisposes you to thinning of the skin, atrophy of the breast tissue or significant capsular contracture,” he added. “It’s like putting a bunch of people in an elevator that meets the weight capacity. You can do it, but do you want to be in that elevator?”

And that’s when Mann broke the news that in order to achieve her goal, her doctor “said we could stack silicone implants.”

“Two implants?” asked Dubrow. “You have two implants in each breast?”

“One’s below the muscle,” she explained.

Continuing, Dubrow noted, “You go to the implant company inserts, it specifically says, do not stack implants. It’s forbidden.”

