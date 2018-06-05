Woman with Differently Sized Breasts Turns to Botched Doctors for Help

Brittany Woods thought that growing up with two very differently sized breasts was bad enough, but her problem only got worse after she had a surgery to make them even — and it failed.

Woods, 27, is hoping the Botched doctors can help to fix a problem she’s dealt with since puberty.

“When I hit puberty, maybe about 12 or 13, and I really started to look for that first training bra, I thought maybe, ‘okay, this is normal and it will even itself out eventually,’ ” she says in this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of Botched. “I was almost a full C [cup] going into a D on my right side, and I had maybe a full A on my left.”

Woods tells Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif that she decided to go to a plastic surgeon to resize her breasts, and he recommended adding an implant to her left side, while reducing and lifting the right.

Dubrow, however, says that it’s not that simple.

“When there’s a big disparity or difference in breast size, and you plan to do an augmentation on the smaller side, you really almost always have to do an augmentation on the larger side in order to achieve symmetrical upper fullness,” he says.

Woods says she asked the doctor about whether this would actually make her breasts the same size.

“When I addressed [the question] ‘are they going to look different?’ he said, ‘what we could do is put this valve in here and that would allow me to adjust the size of breast if we have any issues after surgery,’ ” Woods recalls.

But the surgery didn’t go as planned, and the valve that was supposed to be temporary is still in Woods’ breast, to Dubrow’s shock.

“You’re kidding me,” he says. “Adjustable saline implants are only to be put in for a very short period of time. I’m actually really curious to see what it looks like after this long a period.”

